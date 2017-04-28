The limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T is nearly sold out a month after its launch.
Still interested in buying the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 3T? You'll have to act fast, as the limited edition model is sold out in most countries. In a tweet, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed that the Midnight Black edition is up for sale in just two markets, Hong Kong and the UK, and that it is likely to be sold out in a few days' time.
Aside from the matte black color, the phone is identical to the standard version of the OnePlus 3T. That means a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 3400mAh battery, and 16MP front and rear cameras. If you're looking to pick one up in the UK, it'll set you back £439. Best head to the link below to grab one before it sells out.
Reader comments
Wow, if it really was in high demand, why would any sane company put a limit on the number manufactured?
Sounds like ANOTHER failed marketing stunt, to prove they STILL don't know WTH they are doing!
Chuckjones, you are absolutely correct!!
Um, what? The 3T is awesome.. They seem to be the only ones who know what they're doing.
At this point they've done enough having produced the 3T in the first place. It still out specs some phones twice the cost in some areas.
They're obviously getting ready to release the OnePlus 5 so they don't want to make too many of these. It was a great way to get some attention (marketing) before the new phone comes out.
Exactly.. Likely testing colors for their next release.
Matte black skin.
Still the Android phone to beat when combining high-end with affordability. The 3T is nothing short of an absolute powerhouse