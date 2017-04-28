The limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T is nearly sold out a month after its launch.

Still interested in buying the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 3T? You'll have to act fast, as the limited edition model is sold out in most countries. In a tweet, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed that the Midnight Black edition is up for sale in just two markets, Hong Kong and the UK, and that it is likely to be sold out in a few days' time.

Aside from the matte black color, the phone is identical to the standard version of the OnePlus 3T. That means a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 3400mAh battery, and 16MP front and rear cameras. If you're looking to pick one up in the UK, it'll set you back £439. Best head to the link below to grab one before it sells out.

