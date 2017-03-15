Microsoft's Arrow Launcher picks up tablet support in latest update

Arrow Launcher, an experimental launcher from Microsoft's Garage division, has picked up another big update. The biggest feature coming along in this update is tablet support, but there are a number of other little handy additions like more backup and restore options, a horizontal layout option for the apps page, and more wallpapers from Bing.

Here's a full look at what's new in Arrow Launcher version 3.1:

Tablet support: a very popular request since Arrow's first release -- and now it's here!

Horizontal layout option for the "all apps" page!

More beautiful Bing wallpapers.

Backup & restore: more backup options available.

Ability to hide headers.

Ability to configure the utility page: show/hide, choose card color (transparent or solid white)

Carousel scrolling mode.

This follows up from a similarly large update that hit the launcher in late February, which brought big performance gains and a new utility page for pinning your most commonly used functions. To check out all of what's new in this latest update, you can grab Arrow Launcher version 3.1 from Google Play now.