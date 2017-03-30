For those looking for more Microsoft apps and products on their Android phone.
As reported by our pals over at Windows Central, Microsoft announced plans today to sell custom versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, called the "Microsoft Edition," exclusively from its U.S. retail stores.
While the hardware will remain identical compared to the standard Galaxy S8 and S8+, the move appears to be mostly about loading the new Samsung devices with Microsoft apps that won't come standard on the new devices, such as Outlook and Cortana. As reported by ZDNet, the Galaxy S8 will ship with Office basics such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, along with OneDrive and Skype, with the extra Microsoft apps added during the unboxing and initial device set up in the Microsoft store.
While Microsoft fans try to decipher what this move might mean for the future of Windows Mobile, this story takes a somewhat interesting turn when you consider what adding Cortana to the S8 really means.
By adding Cortana to the mix, the number of personal assistants on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition suddenly jumps to three.
Google Assistant and Samsung's own personal assistant, Bixby, will already be vying for users attention on the Galaxy S8. By adding Cortana to the mix, the number of personal assistants on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition suddenly jumps to three. They say two's company and three's a crowd, so it will be interesting to see which AI assistant users lean towards. Microsoft is obviously banking on its loyal fanbase sticking with Cortana and all its cross-platform convenience, but if anything it might end up making the Microsoft Edition of the S8 the de facto device to test out which Android AI assistant reigns supreme.
The two Microsoft Edition GS8s are expected to be available for pre-sale today in the company's U.S. retail stores.
Reader comments
I didn't even think about the AIs, that's a lot of them!
I get it now! Microsoft is going the way of Blackberry...!
I know lots of you disagree, but this is why I stay away from Samsung. Too much "stuff".
You know that you don't actually have to buy it from a Microsoft store, right?
I think the point still stands on the non-Microsoft versions too
I'm aware, not my first rodeo.
I agree, I prefer a slightly more barbones experience which I can then bog down with the apps and services I prefer.
Ditto
It seems like Microsoft has totally given up on windows 10 for mobile.
Afraid so, pity, because I liked some of the features in Windows 8 fit phones.
MS on its core is a software company so it makes sense for them to ship their apps on as many hardware as they can. The question is just how many people will actually go to MS stores just to get the s8.
Bright side? They probably won't run out on inventory at launch :) Now you know where to look for one!
Ha, true on that. Throw in a free year of Office 365 and it might not be as bad as carrier bloatwares.
Unless this includes a year of Office 365 or something... why?
Uh, what? Kind of sending a mixed message with this.
What mixed message? MS is saying buy a product with their software apps on it. I don't think there is a message for Windows Phone any longer. It's pretty much dead.
Wonder if they will make a andriod version of their movies and video app. Have a few movies id like to watch on my phone.
Maybe this is just a push for Microsoft to get people in its stores. The one in my area is usually empty. It's just another sales channel as far as Samsung is concerned.
Microsoft Stores do decent sales. So maybe this might be worth getting with a hefty discount in a few months.
I think it's pretty obvious what this means for Windows Phone fans. LOL
And how much of a discount are they offering for people who buy this S8 that's full of even more bloatware than the standard version?
For what price ?
Juste reflash it after :P
This is like the Anchorman of Assistant battle, maybe we can put soundhounds Hound on the phone too.
Some inside info... I visited my local Microsoft store a few weeks ago and happened to stumble upon a focus group. It was limited to the Costa Mesa, CA and Denver stores. I opted to participate and scored a free S7 edge. It was a test for the future selling of the Microsoft edition of the S8. Expect the phones to be locked to the next launcher, which is secured with knox, I cannot change my launcher and don't really mind, cortana set to the home button for quick launch, and Microsoft apps installed. I don't know how to get past knox, but everything can be changed except the next launcher. Interesting idea, any bid to get Microsoft services into consumers hands Microsoft chases. I'm happy with my free phone, but probably wouldn't buy the phone at the store unless there is an incentive or discount since it locks you to the next launcher.
Probably did this to get Microsoft to do all of the optimization work for the office programs they advertised in the keynote. This will be DOA. Android fans won't like it because it has Cortana, etc. Microsoft fans will resist because they know that if it succeeds then it's one more nail in the coffin of WP
If the price is lower, I would jump. I use MS services on my samsung anyway. Office 360 is awesome
So awesome. This is great news.. Companies that used office 360 and other MS products will be willing to switch to this new s8. Great news!
Mixed fellings about MS selling google account baseline OS.
One thing is microsoft pushing services in other platforms, other is microsoft selling another platform based OS with a few apps on it.
Even desperate, the idea of google selling iOS based smartphone with google apps on it is just far away from perception.
The user data apparently shows no barriers from the companies point of view nowadays...