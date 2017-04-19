If you're looking for yet another task manager application and use Microsoft's Office 365 you might want to check out the new To-Do beta app.

Think of it as a Wunderlist replacement that also makes suggestions for you. It actually comes from the developers of Wunderlist and uses a sorting algorithm to determine what's important for you to do today or what you missed yesterday. A video is worth a thousand words here, and luckily Microsoft has it covered.

It's important to remember that this app is in beta. It looks really nice and seems to work well, but there probably will be bugs. Microsoft is quick at fixing those when it comes to its Android apps, though. And while it's from the Wunderlist folks, it's not yet a direct replacement and lacks a weekly view or the ability to star messages.

The features will likely come as Microsoft puts the finishing polish on To-Do, but even today it looks like an app a lot of people will love with the Office 365 integration and suggestion features. Check it out!