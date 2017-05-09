Catch all the Microsoft Build announcements over at Windows Central!
Microsoft Build is like Google I/O, but rainier. I kid, I kid. This year, Microsoft's annual developer takes place in the company's hometown of Seattle, Washed Out (don't @ me, Andrew).
Starting May 10 at 8am PT / 11am ET, the event kicks off with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella, and even though Microsoft just announced its new Chromebook competitor, Windows 10 S, along with a pretty new laptop, the Surface Laptop, there will certainly be some big announcements across the company's vast product line — including Cortana and some other Android-based initiatives.
On day two, Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group, gets on stage at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET to talk about what's happening with Windows 10 and, perhaps, its smartphone strategy.
Microsoft Build Day 1 + 2 Keynote liveblog and livestream
Our buddies at Windows Central will be covering everything, including all the announcements, analysis and lack of smartphones. I kid, I kid. Sort of.
Reader comments
I wonder if there will be new Windows Mobile phones announced!!!!? LOL
Just because we have received as much rain so far this year as we should have by Halloween doesn't mean it always rains in Seattle.
Sure, Jeff. Sure.
I don't think Microsoft is focused on introducing new cell phones. Like they said they are trying to introduce the next generation of cell phones.
If you look at it pretty much all cellphones look exactly the same and the features on changes from one version to the next is no that great.