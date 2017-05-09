Catch all the Microsoft Build announcements over at Windows Central!

Microsoft Build is like Google I/O, but rainier. I kid, I kid. This year, Microsoft's annual developer takes place in the company's hometown of Seattle, Washed Out (don't @ me, Andrew).

Starting May 10 at 8am PT / 11am ET, the event kicks off with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella, and even though Microsoft just announced its new Chromebook competitor, Windows 10 S, along with a pretty new laptop, the Surface Laptop, there will certainly be some big announcements across the company's vast product line — including Cortana and some other Android-based initiatives.

On day two, Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group, gets on stage at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET to talk about what's happening with Windows 10 and, perhaps, its smartphone strategy.

