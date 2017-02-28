Meizu's fast charging tech is faster than anything else in the market today.

Meizu showed off its Super mCharge fast charging tech at Mobile World Congress, claiming that its solution will fully charge phones from zero to 100% in just 20 minutes. Meizu is relying on a 11V/5A charger to deliver an astounding 55W, and that charge is delivered via an "upgraded data cable" that can support up to 160W.

According to Meizu, Super mCharge uses charge pumps, utilizing "two groups of conversion circuits to directly output half of the voltage." The technique increases the charging efficiency drastically, bringing it up from 9% to 98%. Meizu found that the battery temperature topped out at 102.2 degree Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) while using the fast charging method, which should keep handsets from blowing up.

In extended testing, Meizu saw a 3000mAh battery retain over 80% of its original capacity after 800 charge and discharge cycles, allowing it to last over two years.

Meizu isn't the first Chinese company to innovate when it comes to fast-charging technologies. OPPO demoed its Super VOOC technology — which fully charges a phone in just 15 minutes — last year at MWC, but the tech is yet to make its way into a phone.

Meizu hasn't mentioned when it will bring its fast charging solution to its phones, but we'll let you know once we hear more.