Robot assistants are the natural progression once we've nailed down artificial intelligence, right?

AI assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant are cool, but you're still essentially talking to a speaker or your phone when you use them. Ubtech Robotics is looking to change that with Lynx, a talking and dancing robotic assistant that's powered by Amazon's AI.

Ubtech is a Chinese company that's responsible for creating educational and interactive humanoid robots like Alpha Series, and with Lynx, they've combined their proprietary robotics tech with the speech recognition, language comprehension and search utility provided from Alexa to create a unique human-to-robot interface that's super cool for some, and admittedly a little creepy for others.

This is #LYNX! 👋🏻🤖 He's a #robot that's been designed to work seamlessly with #AmazonAlexa, and he just launched today! #CES2017 #Amazon #ShowStoppers A video posted by Android Central (@androidcentral) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Lynx is designed to be an in-home companion, a physical extension of everything you'd expect from Alexa. Talk to Lynx to control music, set reminders and calendar events for yourself, find out the latest news or weather updates, and much more. With Lynx, Ubtech has added a built-in camera to the mix, which is used for facial recognition, remote video access for keeping tabs on your kids or pets, and the ability to conduct video calls over Wi-Fi. Put all those parts together, and you've actually got a pretty capable little device, that'll literally be able to follow you around the house, waiting for your next command.

This little robotic assistant is just more proof that Amazon is building out an impressive and capable operating system that we'll begin to see integrated in more tech, going far beyond Amazon's Echo speakers. At CES, we've already seen Alexa begin to be incorporated into appliances and autos, and now we can add robots to the list.

The future is here, folks. I, for one, welcome our new robotic overlords.