This isn't an Android thing — at least not directly — but our friends over at CrackBerry will be touring parts of Canada to meet up with BlackBerry fans who want to try the KEYone prior to its release on May 31.

The meetups will take place in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal (they already did Toronto!) throughout the month, and, if you're in the neighborhood, we'd love it if you registered!

Calgary - Friday, May 5th

Vancouver - Saturday, May 6th

Ottawa - Saturday, May 13th

Montreal - Monday, May 15th

Every attendee gets entered for a chance to win a KEYone, so make sure you go if you're around!

