Are you interested in the Huawei Mate 9? Yes? Great! It's not a bad phone! It's just I don't expect you to actually buy it. Even at a competitively priced $599, I expect it to sell… just okay. Maybe you, the person reading this article and watching this video, maybe you will buy it. You're a discerning consumer. You're prepared to go looking for a phone outside the Galaxy and iPhone consumer market. It's the normals I'm talking about. And that's too bad.

I'm Michael Fisher, AKA MrMobile, and despite the doom and gloom, I like the Mate 9. Not as much as I like Huawei's Honor 8, but I mean it when I say this is a positive review. For a positive review that actually sounds like one, check out AndroidCentral's review by Alex Dobie.