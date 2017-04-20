Mastercard's latest credit card comes with a biometric zone that stores your fingerprints.
Mastercard has rolled out a credit card that has an integrated fingerprint scanner, making it easier to authenticate purchases at retail stores. The card stores two fingerprints, and features an embedded sensor that lets you authorize payments instead of having to sign or use a PIN.
To get started, you'll have to register your fingerprints at your bank, after which the information will be converted to a "encrypted digital template" that will be stored on the card. Mastercard's biometric cards are just as thin as existing credit cards, and will work with current chip-and-PIN readers. You'll be able to authenticate purchases by placing your finger on the integrated biometric sensor, and the cards don't have require any batteries as they source power from the payment terminals.
Mastercard is trialling the cards in South Africa right now, and has mentioned that additional trials will be conducted in the Asia Pacific region and select markets in Europe in the coming months. A wide rollout is slated for the end of the year, although customers in the U.S. will have to wait until early 2018 to get their fingers on the biometric card.
Reader comments
Mastercard introduces a credit card with a built-in fingerprint reader
Wonder if there will be a PIN backup option. For example, if my hands are dirty, or wet, the fingerprint sensor on my phone's often won't recognize my prints, prompting me to use my PIN or pattern instead. If the card doesn't recognize your print, can you just use your PIN at the terminal or sign?
Wouldn't that completely defeat the intended extra security? What good is a fingerprint sensor (beyond possibly convenience) if the old-fashioned security methods are just as acceptable as the biometric option?
Did you read what he said?
Wash your hands you nasty basтard !
LOL. I'm talking about when I'm working outside, doing yard work, working on my Harley, etc...
<b>My neigbour recently bought a new yellow Toyota Yaris by working part-time from a computer. find out here...
..l;';l';l...... http://www.ProBiz10.Com
Or, the hand is in a cast.
I don't think it's extra security so much as convenience.
It's only a matter of time before Visa follows suit.
1) How would this work at say, a restaurant where they take your card from you and run it at their register away from your table.
2) With the above still happening, it STILL doesn't stop some jerk from writing down all the information off of the card and making online purchases. If there were only a way possibly do something similar to this for displaying the card number on the card. I have no clue how many times I've had my card info written down by some waiter/waitress and a couple of days later found that they purchased some crap using Paypal or something else.
Right now it seems like the primary problems with credit cards are skimming, and people writing down the numbers.
Samsung pay works really well I rarely have to swipe a card