Master Arduino programming with this complete starter kit and eBook bundle

Many of us have dreamed about building a robotic servant, but jumping into that level of circuitry right off the bat isn't exactly feasible. It's best to start with simple circuits — things that control lights and buzzers — before moving onto more complex builds. What you need is an Arduino kit that starts at the bottom and moves up to more advanced projects through hands-on experiments.

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on the 2017 Arduino starter kit and course bundle. Instead of the regular $474, you'll pay only $75 — that's 84% off the regular price! If you've always been interested in circuity and creating your own electronic and robotic builds, now is the time to take the plunge.

The ARDX Arduino starter kit comes with everything you need to start tinkering, including 13 circuits, each with a breadboard layout. Once you've mastered the basics and feel confident enough to proceed, you'll be able to crack open one of eight eBooks full of projects and blueprints. Get started on robotics, wearables, and much more.