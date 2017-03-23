Get ready for a whole lot of new emoji.
The Unicode consortium has released a draft of the Emoji 5.0 update, which includes 69 new emoji that will be released in June 2017. The new additions include a T-Rex, fairies, mages, zombies, vampires, genies, mermaids, a breastfeeding woman, curling stone, and more.
The folks at Emojipedia have a comprehensive list of the new emoji, so head on down there if you're interested in taking a look at the upcoming additions. The emoji aren't final yet, so they may undergo revisions before their public release later this year.
What's your favorite emoji from the list?
