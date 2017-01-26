Avengers! Reassemble?

We're finally getting an Avengers game! OK, we've sort of had one before in the Ultimate Alliance franchise, but… meh?

IGN and Superherohype are spreading the word that Marvel has made a multi-year, multi-game agreement with Square Enix, bring together two entertainment powerhouses in (what will hopefully be) beautiful synergy.

Square Enix, well-known for the Final Fantasy franchise, is tapping Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics, as well as Deus Ex developer Eidos Montréal for an Avengers game set to be released in 2018.

The Avengers Project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. (Marvel)

We teamed up with @SquareEnix for a multi-year, multi-game partnership starting with The Avengers project! Details: https://t.co/Z9gqDlBVLJ pic.twitter.com/VyyAlxu2e1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 26, 2017

No platforms have been announced yet, but with Square Enix onboard, we can safely assume PS4 is in the mix.

No other games have been announced yet, nor has the plot for the Avengers game, known for now as "The Avengers Project", been revealed. Our only clue is the cryptic appearance of the word "Reassemble" and the rather intriguing launch trailer below.

What do you think?

Are you psyched for an Avengers game? Or have you had it with the Avengers franchise? Sound off in the comments below!