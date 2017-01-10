Marshmallow is running on nearly one third of Android phones, while Nougat sees slow growth.
Google's latest report on Android version distribution amongst active devices shows that nearly 30% of devices are now running on Marshmallow, up from 26% this time last month. Lollipop and KitKat both saw a slight dip, but together are still running on more than half of all Android devices.
Meanwhile, Nougat saw minor growth over the month of December — from 0.4% to 0.7% (split between versions 7.0 and 7.1). 2017 should see devices new and old adopt the latest Android software, but the typical rate of adopting a new Android version continues to be present even a couple months into Nougat being available.
One has to wonder how much of those KitKat and Lollipop numbers are holding strong in part to the growing prevalence of cheaper Android TV boxes and tablets that are typically running older software with no prospect of being updated. Anything running KitKat in 2017 isn't going to see any major platform update, and the same goes for just about any Lollipop device.
So that begs the question: How many Android devices do you own, and what versions of Android are they running? Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
Less than 1% of active Androids run Nougat, 29.6% on Marshmallow
I own several devices all on lollipop or above :)
Make that 29.8%, my brother just updated to Marshmallow.
2 on Nougat, 2 on marshmallow, 1 on lollipop, and 3 on IOS 10.2.
+ 1 Android wear, 1 Apple watch, and 2 Tizen (wear) on the most current (publicly released) builds.
Pixel c on 7.1.1 2 galaxy s7 series phones on marshmallow nexus 10 on lollipop old lonely galaxy tab 2 7" on jelly bean
Most of my devices are on Lollipop or earlier, simply because their OEM won't release an update. That's the sad truth about Android. It isn't because a majority of these devices are cheaper Android TV boxes or tablets. Even phones are doomed from the start, unless they are Nexus/Pixel.
I have one phone, Moto Z Play, that I'm hoping will see Nougat this month, as Motorola said it would. That doesn't mean it is guaranteed to, but I'm hopefully optimistic.
That's the price of being an open source operating system that every OEM uses and has functionality that iOS doesn't have
To a point, you're right. AOSP is the open source bit. But not Android; each device vendor takes that code and customises it to their device, which is why you can't take the OS image from one device and drop it on another, and expect it to work.
I have 2 android TV boxes. Nexus Player on Nooooougat and a generic running Marshmallow.... I have an HTC 8 / HTC 9 / HTC 10 running Marshmallow... Pixel XL running Noooooougat......
I have a Nexus 6P on 7.1.1 and a LG X-Power on 6.0.1. Hopefully Nougat starts to increase with the new batch of phones being announced and released early this year. Im looking forward to Nougat on the BlackBerry Mercury!
I own two and they run Marshmallow and Nougat
HTC M8 & Google Pixel