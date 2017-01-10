Marshmallow is running on nearly one third of Android phones, while Nougat sees slow growth.

Google's latest report on Android version distribution amongst active devices shows that nearly 30% of devices are now running on Marshmallow, up from 26% this time last month. Lollipop and KitKat both saw a slight dip, but together are still running on more than half of all Android devices.

Meanwhile, Nougat saw minor growth over the month of December — from 0.4% to 0.7% (split between versions 7.0 and 7.1). 2017 should see devices new and old adopt the latest Android software, but the typical rate of adopting a new Android version continues to be present even a couple months into Nougat being available.

One has to wonder how much of those KitKat and Lollipop numbers are holding strong in part to the growing prevalence of cheaper Android TV boxes and tablets that are typically running older software with no prospect of being updated. Anything running KitKat in 2017 isn't going to see any major platform update, and the same goes for just about any Lollipop device.

So that begs the question: How many Android devices do you own, and what versions of Android are they running? Let us know in the comments.