Right now you can save 40% on the Withings Wi-Fi connected scale, dropping the price down to just $78. This scale is a great way to easily track your weight loss or gains and help you stay on track to hit those 2017 goals you set for yourself. Normally priced at $130, you won't want to miss out on this $52 savings on the scale that can track your weight, BMI, body fat, muscle, bone mass and more.

If you are looking for a great way to track your progress and keep yourself motivated, be sure to pick one of these up now! Odds are it won't last long at this price, so be sure to act quick!

See at Amazon