Samsung's Galaxy S6 may not be the latest or greatest option from the company, but at just $264.99 it is hard to pass up. Through a trusted eBay seller you can pick up a Verizon or AT&T variant of the 64GB Galaxy S6 in your choice of white, gold, or black at a huge discount. Whether you are looking for a great backup phone or something new for the kids, the Galaxy S6 still has a very capable camera and with 64GB of internal storage you'll be able to load it up with music and videos without worrying.

Considering the Galaxy S6 has glass on both the front and back of it, you may want to consider ordering a protective case for it to avoid it getting damaged easily. There is only a limited quantity of these remaining, so be sure to grab one now if you are interested.

