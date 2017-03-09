Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you a Galaxy S6 at a huge discount.
Samsung's Galaxy S6 may not be the latest or greatest option from the company, but at just $264.99 it is hard to pass up. Through a trusted eBay seller you can pick up a Verizon or AT&T variant of the 64GB Galaxy S6 in your choice of white, gold, or black at a huge discount. Whether you are looking for a great backup phone or something new for the kids, the Galaxy S6 still has a very capable camera and with 64GB of internal storage you'll be able to load it up with music and videos without worrying.
Considering the Galaxy S6 has glass on both the front and back of it, you may want to consider ordering a protective case for it to avoid it getting damaged easily. There is only a limited quantity of these remaining, so be sure to grab one now if you are interested.
For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
In 2017, how about no?
Well for many and yes they've sold a ton of s6 . The difference of 250 and 900 is a lot by my math
The S6 is still a great device.
Indeed it is. I have an s6 edge plus I use on WiFi and my pixel as my main and the s6 edge plus is still a beast.
It's the last Samsung device to have an IR blaster. I'm considering picking one up as a backup for my Note 4 for that reason alone.
Wow.... First it was an add for S7's, which was bad enough, considering they will be obsolete in a month, but now you're going all the way back to the S6!? I just don't...
Look, I'm using an S6 and yes it's a terrific device, but it's OLD. The people that read this site generally aren't going to want old tech.
Except that you would be AMAZED at the number of people who read this site on phones older than a Galaxy S6 and would LOVE to have something like the Galaxy S6. Just because it isn't a good option for you, or someone you may know, doesn't mean it isn't good for others out there.
How is it obsolete? S7 will still be better than most phones released in 2017. I've still got a Note 3 that I use on WiFi, it's from 2013 and is better than today's entry level hardware still.
The S7 may have launched last year, but it's not obsolete just becasue the S8's are launching..
About half the people I know friends and family use a phone older than this still, heck I know 1 person using an S5 and 3 that use the S3 still.
S6 is anything but the latest and greatest, but it still beats a lot of phones that people are using regularly.
Seems good value to me. They are still selling these for £449 in the UK.