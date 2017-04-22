If Bixby isn't your thing, here's how to replace it with Google Now.
The Galaxy S8 has been mostly well received by everyone. Blogger and users who have scored their phones already are saying really good things, and even the naysayers are impressed with the hardware. It just seems like a damn good phone so far. But there is one thing a lot of folks are saying they would like to change: The Bixby button.
Bixby seems like a cool robot friend AI thing. Unless you're on Verizon or in Europe, that is. I won't dismiss it outright until I've tried it long enough to know if I like it or not.
But other people feel differently and want the convenience and familiarity that comes with Google Now and hate that the button is hard-programmed to open Bixby when pressed. Earlier methods to bypass this have been patched by Samsung as they "exploited" services that they didn't need to access in order to gain control over the button. But because Android developers are crafty and awesome, we have a new app that will save the day.
Developer Dave Bennett is using his own service (you'll need to enable it when you first run the app) that overrides the Bixby behavior. When you press the button, Bixby opens but is quickly backgrounded while Google Now opens. Ha! Awesome, Dave.
You can grab the app (it's free) from the Play Store link above. We don't know if Samsung will find this app not to their liking and patch it away, but it works today so live in the moment and show Bixby who is the boss.
Reader comments
Make the Bixby button great again: BixRemap will open Google Now instead
Error message. Not showing up on Google Play now.
Crap. The link is not available!
Correct link
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dave.bennett.bixremap&hl=e...
Maybe I shouldn't be surprised as I realize ultimately it's profit related... but these moves--like this Bixby button drama--that these companies sometimes create leave me wondering. The GS8 looks like a perfectly fine device that will assuredly sell countless units. What do they (i.e. Samsung) really care if 5% of their customer base remaps the "Bixby button" to something they personally find more useful?
They spent thousands if not millions developing it. They will likely continue to spend millions. Gotta protect your investments as much as you are legally able to do so.
I mean, they always had the option to not spend money developing a barely functional 'competitor ' to Google assistant that no one asked for, and maybe spend that money and time smoothing out UI performance instead.
Thanks!
Why do you need a button again? Swipe left...Bixby. Long-press home...Google Now.
I don't think Samsung should restrict people from remapping the button. That being said I don't find Google Assistant to be so good that Im not willing to give Bixby a chance. From what I've read it sounds like some very interesting technology and has huge potential. It's a shame it wasn't ready for prime time on release day.