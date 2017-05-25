The Pokémon you want, but without leaving the house.

Maybe you're tired of walking playing Pokémon Go but still need to get a Pokémon fix — well, why not give the new Magikarp Jump game a try? This casual Pokémon-themed game is far less involved than Go but still kicks in with the nostalgia we crave. Announced earlier this week with a limited release, Magikarp Jump is now available in the U.S. and most other countries.

Everything you need to know about Magikarp Jump is right in the title: the objective of the game is to train your Magikarp to jump higher than the other Magikarp. Yes, that's rather simple and somewhat pathetic, but, y'know, so is Magikarp itself. You'll train your Magikarp to gain jumping skills, feed it so it grows stronger, and then head into competition where you see just how high your Magikarp can jump.

There's little more to try and sell someone on this: you'll just need to download it and play. If you're a Pokémon fan, you're going to enjoy playing this casual title (it's already picking up tons of five-star reviews). It's free but has in-app ads by default, so expect to drop a little money to clean up the experience.