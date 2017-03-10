Snapchat will soon let you pin your closest Snap pals to the Home screen for easy chats.

Ignore the fledging IPO struggling to find its footing for just a second. For those of you who may be signed up for the Snapchat Beta — you can sign up for it here — the Android app now lets you pin specific Bitmoji to your home screen, reports The Verge.

You might be wondering, why would I want to do that? Well, pinning a Bitmoji makes a shortcut to a Snapchat chat window with that friend or group of friends. It's to encourage you to use the app for all your corresponding needs. You can access the ability through Android's native widget functionality, which is likely why this particular feature is limited to Android users at present.

Thus far, my favorite part of trying out this feature is realizing how many of my friends and family have actually set up a Bitmoji avatar; I'm fascinated by how they've chosen to depict themselves in digital cartoon form. My second favorite part is sending a screenshot to my friends on Snapchat of their avatars pinned to my Home screen, to show them how devoted I am to communicating through this medium. No one has replied to my chats yet, however. Also, if your friend doesn't have Bitmoji set up, there's no way to pin them.

If you'd like to try out the new Snapchat feature, you can join the beta. However, the stable version of the app seems to include the Bitmoji update, too.