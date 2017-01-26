They're back, and they're running strong.

It may feel good for a handful of knuckleheads to stand up and talk about how they "totally called" the epic collapse of Cyanogen, Inc. but as usual there's a far more interesting story here. The open source, community-run program that so many people around the world have used for years, lives on. The shift from CyanogenMod to LineageOS is significant, returning a team of people working on an alternative version of Android to a place free of criticism regarding corporate influence and making it abundantly clear that the core philosophy is supporting as many phones as possible with as similar a feature set as possible.

If you weren't excited about LineageOS as an alternative to the aging version of Android running on your older phone, it may be time to take another look. As of today the downloads page is offering nearly 70 options to download across 13 hardware manufacturers, and it's only going to get bigger from here.

It'll be a while before LineageOS is built up to the level of its predecessor, but as a first week what is already available astounds.

LineageOS downloads have reached what they call "nightly" build status, a step above "experimental" in terms of stability. Don't let the name fool you, though, the LineageOS team isn't pumping out a new build for each phone every night just yet. Some builds are already several days old, but the volume of available options for phones is significant. Also on the LineageOS downloads page is a list of options for adding or removing Super User from your build, which means you can set your phone up as a solid experimentation phone or set up as a daily driver without the obvious hole in security caused by SU access.

It'll be a while before LineageOS is built up to the level of its predecessor, but as a first week what is already available astounds. Be sure to check out the downloads page for yourself if you're thinking about giving this particular flavor of Android a try.