From the ashes of CyanogenMod, Lineage OS continues to grow.
Late last year the world officially said goodbye to CyanogenMod when its parent company, Cyanogen Inc., shut down operations. But in its wake came Lineage OS, a rebranding of the same core OS carried on by the CM community.
Despite the setback, the movement appears to be back on track. Just under 3 months later, there have been over 1 million active downloads across all the different builds, according to the project statistics page.
Lineage OS is available for a growing number of devices. Currently, the most popular active build is "bacon" for the OnePlus One, with over 60,000 active installs.
If you're interested in getting involved in the community, you can check out the Lineage OS subreddit.
Reader comments
Lineage OS surpasses 1 million active installs, with OnePlus One leading the charge
Android Authority posted this twelve hours ago! Smh
LineageOS 14.1 (based on Nougat 7.1.1) works very well for my Nexus 7 2013 32GB - better than it ever did with the final official Google Marshmallow 6.0.1 release (MOB30X). I also upgraded the kernel to FrancoKernel and alternate between performance mode or battery-saver mode as needed. I can't believe that nearly 4 years after it launched the Nexus 7 is still the best affordable tablet option for Android; it arrived with JellyBean 4.3 when I bought it in July 2013. I bought several used ones for my wife, mom, sisters, etc. over the years and they are all still working well and now all run LineageOS 14.1 without an issue.