From the ashes of CyanogenMod, Lineage OS continues to grow.

Late last year the world officially said goodbye to CyanogenMod when its parent company, Cyanogen Inc., shut down operations. But in its wake came Lineage OS, a rebranding of the same core OS carried on by the CM community.

Despite the setback, the movement appears to be back on track. Just under 3 months later, there have been over 1 million active downloads across all the different builds, according to the project statistics page.

Lineage OS is available for a growing number of devices. Currently, the most popular active build is "bacon" for the OnePlus One, with over 60,000 active installs.

If you're interested in getting involved in the community, you can check out the Lineage OS subreddit.