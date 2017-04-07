Koreans can use airline miles to bag a cheaper GS8 — as long as they don't mind a bit of extra branding.

For a limited time, Asiana Airlines passengers will be able to purchase a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ using airline miles. The promotion, which follows a similar deal for last year's Galaxy S7 series, offers Samsung's new phones at a discount with 30,000 mileage points.

ZDNet reports that it'll be offered for a ten-day promotional period, with the phones themselves shipping in the same timeframe as regular GS8 pre-orders. Naturally, you can expect some Asiana-specific theming atop Samsung's new sci-fi interface when you power the device on.

The offer is only open to Korean customers right now, since only the SK Telecom version fo the GS8 (4GB/64GB) and GS8+ (4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models) are offered. It's a unique promotion that we wouldn't expect to see imitated in any other part of the world — regardless, be sure to let us know in the comments if you'd consider parting with a few extra miles to save some cash on a shiny new Galaxy S8.