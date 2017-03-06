There's something wonderful about being able to use professional-level processing on your phone.

Lightroom Mobile is taking another awesome step to get people using its built-in camera app rather than simply processing photos taken in the phone's default app, adding RAW HDR capture for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

In typical HDR fashion, Lightroom captures three photos at once and merges them together to create an image with a higher range of light and colors. The difference here is when capturing in RAW, each of those three photos itself has more image data, giving Lightroom more to process in the end — and giving you more room to tweak it after the fact.

Adobe says the limitation to just these four phones is "in keeping with stringent Adobe requirements around product quality and stability," which is frustrating but makes complete sense when you think about it. Very few phones have the processing power to pull off RAW HDR capture smoothly, and of those that have the power Adobe has only tested this handful. There's a good chance more phones can be added here as testing is done.

But if you have one of the aforementioned phones, and are a bit of a photography buff that understands the greatness of combining RAW capture with HDR, you'll want to check out the latest update to Lightroom Mobile. You may not switch to using Lightroom as your main camera app, but it's just another tool to have around for when you need a little extra help capturing a scene.