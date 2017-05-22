Bear Gryll-types and the accident prone: if the Galaxy Active is too much for you, LG's offering a cheaper alternative.

Looking for a rugged device that won't break the bank? LG wants you to consider its second-generation X Venture smartphone. It's made for people who are active and it's cheap enough that, if you're on AT&T, you could probably grab one as a backup simply for adventurous weekends.

The LG X Venture features a 5.2-inch Full HD In-Cell touch display. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features IP68 water and dust resistance, a front-facing fingerprint sensor embedded into a physical Home button along with two other physical navigation keys, and a whopping 4100mAh battery. It also comes with a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

Its other specifications may leave a bit to be desired, however, especially if you're eager for flagship-worthy specs. The X Venture is powered by a low-end Snapdragon 435 processor and 2GB of RAM, though it should be enough for traversing the trails and slogging through mud pits—if that's your thing. The LG X Venture is an AT&T exclusive for now.

The trickling news of LG's rugged smartphone appears to be perfectly timed with the alleged leaks of Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active hitting the scene. It's hard to ignore the similarities, too; Not only is the X Venture also an AT&T exclusive, but the X Venture is also equipped with a QuickButton on the side, which is similar to the Galaxy Active's own quick launch hardware button. LG's can be customized to launch your favorite app, too.

This particular smartphone is much cheaper, however. Rather than charge full price for a decidedly full featured phone, the LG Venture X is well-suited as a secondary device with its $260 price tag. It'll be available exclusively at AT&T beginning May 26.

