How about a speaker that you wear around your neck?
LG is all set to unveil two interesting audio products at CES. The first is the LG Tone Studio, which is a neckband with built-in speakers that blasts music up at your ears. The Tone Studio has four speakers — two at the top and two vibrating speakers at the bottom — that provide a "personal surround sound experience when watching a movie, playing a video game or simply streaming music."
LG says that it collaborated with DTS to bring a "realistic theater-like sound for a cinematic experience wherever you may be." The idea is intriguing, but it's hard to imagine anyone putting up with a neckband solely for streaming audio particularly when there are so many decent portable Bluetooth speakers around.
Speaking of Bluetooth audio devices, LG is also set to introduce a floating Bluetooth speaker next week. It's called the Levitating Portable Speaker, and it hovers over a round base. The base contains the electromagnets required to levitate the speaker, which offers 360-degree sound and a 10-hour battery life.
As soon as the battery starts to run low, the speaker descends to the base station to charge wirelessly. The base also has a subwoofer for deep bass, and the speaker is certified IPX7 for water resistance.
LG will showcase the products — along with other additions in the Tone series — next week at CES, so stay tuned for more.
Reader comments
Interesting idea.
I like things that float. Good idea LG.
Speakers like this have been around for ages. They're not even close to a new concept. Anyone who used to see the gadget catalogs on flights knows what I'm talking about.
The reason you may not have seen them before is that they always fail in the marketplace, mainly because they look so stupid. The guy pictured looks dorky wearing them.