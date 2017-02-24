LG continues to focus on just one feature and ignore everything else in its X series.

LG has introduced the successor to the X Power, and like last year's handset, the X Power2 has a huge battery and not much else going for it. The phone sports a 5.5-inch 720p display, 1.5GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM (1.5GB in select markets), 16GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 4500mAh battery that LG claims will last "an entire weekend without recharging."

LG also says that a full charge takes "only" two hours, which the company claims is "twice as fast as most phones." The X Power2 also has LTE and Wi-Fi (we'll have to wait another year for dual-band), Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB. The silver lining is that it comes with Nougat out of the box.

The X Power2 will be available in Latin America in March followed by a launch in Europe, United States, Asia, and other regions shortly thereafter. No word on pricing yet, but it is expected to be in line with its predecessor's $250 to $300 price tag.