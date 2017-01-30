This is our first clear look at LG's upcoming Android Wear 2.0 watch.

Google is slated to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9, with LG set to unveil two watches at the event. Ahead of the official launch, renders of the watches have leaked by way of Evan Blass.

LG Watch Style, in silver (top) and rose gold (bottom) pic.twitter.com/JlHaq35bZ0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28, 2017

According to an earlier leak, LG will launch two watches next month — the LG Watch Style, and the LG Watch Sport. Pictured above, the Watch Style certainly looks more fashionable than LG's Watch Urbane, and is rumored to retail for $249. The smartwatch will offer a 1.2-inch P-OLED display, a digital crown for navigation, 512MB of RAM, 4GB internal storage, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a 240mAh battery.

The Watch Sport is rumored with a larger 1.38-inch display, along with NFC, GPS and cellular connectivity and an IP68 rating. We'll know more about the smartwatches next week. Until then, what do you guys make of the design of the Watch Style based on the render above?