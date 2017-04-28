Canadians can now buy the less expensive of LG's and Google's new Android Wear 2.0 showpieces.

It's not the larger of the two new Android Wear 2.0 watches from LG, but the Watch Style — thin, sans heart rate monitor and extra side buttons — is now available for $319 on the Canadian Google Store.

It took its sweet time getting here but you can now pick up the LG Watch Style in silver or titanium for $319 CAD. The rose gold option is, unfortunately, an extra $40, bringing the total to a less-palatable $359.

This is not a cheap watch, but it's also the thinnest and lightest Android Wear smartwatch you can buy right now. And for Canadians tired of waiting for their aging timepieces, like the Moto 360 (2015), to get updated to Android Wear 2.0, this could be a great alternative. It's also Mothers' Day soon, just saying.

