The newly launched LG Watch Sport is the new head of the Android Wear family, with version 2 of Google's wearable platform and a loadout of features including LTE, GPS and NFC for Android Pay. It's also a big, chunky watch that's going to look out of place on smaller wrists. And, with all that technology ticking away under the hood, it's a device which won't last much beyond the one-day mark if you're using LTE.

On top of that, Android Wear 2.0 (finally) brings a more mature software experience to the wrist, with improved notifications, a re-vamped app drawer, more options for replying to messages and the ability to install apps directly from the Play Store. And naturally for a "Sport" watch, this thing has a bunch of cool features for tracking your workouts through Google Fit.

Andrew has the lowdown on the LG Watch Sport in our video review of the new Android Wear flagship. Check it out above, and be sure to hit the comments and let us know if you're picking one up!