If you like bells and whistles, you get them on the LG Watch Sport.
On the opposite end of the spectrum from the LG Watch Style, we also have the big and brawny LG Watch Sport. The name gives it away — this is a sport-focused watch that includes some nice features. Its big circular display offers ambient brightness sensing, and the thick case gives you a speaker, LTE, a top-notch heart rate sensor and standalone GPS for fitness tracking.
There's a lot going on in this watch — here's the full LG Watch Sport spec sheet.
|Category
|Features
|Software
|Android Wear 2.0
|Display
|1.38-inch 480x480 P-OLED
Auto-brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Snapdragon Wear 2100 1.1GHz
|Memory
|768MB
|Storage
|4GB
|Battery
|430 mAh
Wireless charging
|Connectivity
|LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer
PPG heart rate sensor
|Resistance
|IP68
|Straps
|TPU
Non-removable
|Dimensions
|45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm
|Colors
|Titanium, Dark Blue (Google Store only)
|Price
|$349
Reader comments
Do we have a list of LTE bands it supports?
14.2 mm thick yikes!
Question about Android Pay - is that run in dependent of the phone? Due to recent SafetyNet updates, getting Android Pay working on rooted phones has become a challenge.