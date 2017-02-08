If you like bells and whistles, you get them on the LG Watch Sport.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the LG Watch Style, we also have the big and brawny LG Watch Sport. The name gives it away — this is a sport-focused watch that includes some nice features. Its big circular display offers ambient brightness sensing, and the thick case gives you a speaker, LTE, a top-notch heart rate sensor and standalone GPS for fitness tracking.

There's a lot going on in this watch — here's the full LG Watch Sport spec sheet.

Category Features
Software Android Wear 2.0
Display 1.38-inch 480x480 P-OLED
Auto-brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Snapdragon Wear 2100 1.1GHz
Memory 768MB
Storage 4GB
Battery 430 mAh
Wireless charging
Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer
PPG heart rate sensor
Resistance IP68
Straps TPU
Non-removable
Dimensions 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm
Colors Titanium, Dark Blue (Google Store only)
Price $349