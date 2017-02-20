Here's a great deal on a great phone.
In our comparison between the LG V20 and Huawei Mate 9, I said both phones are fairly comparable in terms of performance, while the V20 has the edge in the camera department and the Mate 9 tops the battery tests. But my conclusion was that, if you are buying the phone outright, the $599.99 Mate 9 is the way to go, since the V20 costs around $200 more.
But not today: the unlocked LG V20 is down to $499.99 at B&H Photo Video right now, which is an excellent price for a great phone. Specifically, this is the Titan (silver) unlocked model compatible with both GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, and CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint. Good deal!
The V20 may be the last great phone released with a removable battery, so if that's your thing, head to the source link!
Reader comments
Let time pass.. After LG G6 and S8 are out price will even fall further... IM waiting to see G6 S8 and Nokia 8 then will decide which will be my 2nd phone...
Wow, this is tempting but I have to hold off to see whats coming this year! I'm sure it'll come down again and maybe some more.
Meh , ...waiting on the s8 plus to drop 6.2 in of beautiful screen and the return of the eye scanner can't wait
Was excited, but then read the V20 bootloops like any other LG phone. No thanks.
LG V10 is also on sale for $279 at BH. Not a bad deal considering the V20 isn't a huge upgrade from the V10.