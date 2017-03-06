LG's 2015 flagships will be updated to Nougat.
LG initially stated that it will not roll out the Nougat update to its 2015 flagships, but the company has reversed course following backlash in its home market. According to an LG official speaking to Korea Times, the LG V10 will pick up the update sometime in the second quarter, while the LG G4 will receive the update in the third quarter. That's for the Korean market, and it is likely that we'll have to wait slightly longer for the global
LG was worried that the hardware — specifically the Snapdragon 808 SoC — on the G4 and V10 would cause compatibility issues on Android 7.0 Nougat, but with the Nexus 5X featuring the same chipset and running Nougat without any problems, LG decided to offer the update to its flagships.
With profits from its mobile business shrinking, 2017 will prove to be a pivotal year for LG. Last year's modularity experiment with the G5 failed to gain momentum with consumers, but the G6 is turning out to be a step in the right direction. Reliability issues with the G4 and V10 have also affected the brand's image, and it looks like that is an area LG is looking to fix this year.
LG V10
- Read our full review
- LG V10, a second opinion
- LG V10 specs
- All the latest LG V10 news
- Join the discussion in our forums
- LG V10 vs. the LG G4
Newer version: LG V20
All about the LG G4
- Read our full review
- Get the latest news
- Get help and tips
- Camera showdown vs. GS6 and iPhone 6!
- Complete LG G4 specs
- Join the discussion
- Where to buy the LG G4
Newer model: LG G5
Reader comments
LG V10 will pick up Nougat update in Q2 2017, LG G4 in Q3
Meanwhile, the S7E still doesn't have 7.0 😒
Actually multiple variants do.
Q3? Man...
I suppose it is 2 generations old now, but still, it's the last G phone anyone bought.
It is good they're releasing it at all though, can't afford to piss off what fan base they have left.
Does the G5 have 7.0 already?
It sure dose
They won't have to update that many G4's as most have been abandoned due to infamous bootloop
Or the maddening touchscreen issues.
Good on them for reversing their decision, even if their deadline is a wee-bit long for a 2015 flagship.
I don't think there's that many of both left now, though, since many died to the bootloops.
I had my phone replaced once and then repaired. I'm assuming my repaired phone (done in January) won't bootloop anymore.
Oh there is a God! Lol
They should have come up with a better excuse than the 808, or they should have done better research.
Hm. Q3 is June-Sept. What's the odds Verizon Wireless actually releases this for a two year old device? It's very tempting to wait, becuase the choice of a new phone this year is daunting.
Wow, I am surprised.