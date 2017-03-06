LG's 2015 flagships will be updated to Nougat.

LG initially stated that it will not roll out the Nougat update to its 2015 flagships, but the company has reversed course following backlash in its home market. According to an LG official speaking to Korea Times, the LG V10 will pick up the update sometime in the second quarter, while the LG G4 will receive the update in the third quarter. That's for the Korean market, and it is likely that we'll have to wait slightly longer for the global

LG was worried that the hardware — specifically the Snapdragon 808 SoC — on the G4 and V10 would cause compatibility issues on Android 7.0 Nougat, but with the Nexus 5X featuring the same chipset and running Nougat without any problems, LG decided to offer the update to its flagships.

With profits from its mobile business shrinking, 2017 will prove to be a pivotal year for LG. Last year's modularity experiment with the G5 failed to gain momentum with consumers, but the G6 is turning out to be a step in the right direction. Reliability issues with the G4 and V10 have also affected the brand's image, and it looks like that is an area LG is looking to fix this year.