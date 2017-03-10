Australia will be the first market outside Korea to receive the LG G6.

LG announced last week that it would launch the LG G6 in Australia on March 28, and the manufacturer is now hyping up the handset ahead of its debut in the country. Telstra will be the exclusive carrier partner for the phone, but as of now there's no mention of pricing.

With the LG G6, not all regions will get the same features. For instance, U.S. models feature wireless charging but come with 32GB internal storage, whereas units sold in Asia include a 32-bit Quad DAC and 64GB storage. With the Australian SKU not differing all that much from the Korean variant of the device — which is currently up for pre-order for the equivalent of $780 — it's likely LG decided to move up the launch window of the phone in Australia.

We should know more about the G6's pricing and availability in Australia — and other markets — in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.