Already considering an LG G6? Then you might as well consider adding on a Google Home for free.
The LG G6 isn't out yet, but if you're considering one, you'll probably want to take advantage of this deal. LG is offering a Google Home in tow with the pre-order of its new flagship. All you have to do is buy yours before April 30.
For the full price of the smartphone — which has yet to be announced — LG will sell you the G6 flagship along with a $129 device that is really quite something. I certainly don't regret the purchase of my personal Google Home. And if you're interested in the G6 because of its native integration with Google Assistant, then you might as well pair it with a helpful home accessory that also doubles as a speaker in a pinch.
The G6 is scheduled to launch April 7 in the U.S. and Canada. If you're interested, you can get more details by signing up here.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
LG is offering a free Google Home with the purchase of its new flagship
That's a nice offer.
Free in home surveillance, huh.
Maybe you shouldn't be using smart phones. ya know?
Very very nice. I prefer this over my Bose BT speaker now. Not that it sounds better, but I can walk in the house and start playing music at voice command. I can pause the music, search for other songs, select playlists without picking up my phone. Google Home is a fantastic device.
I just want to purchase the LG G6 already!!
Come on LG! my wallet is collecting dust!
Assuming it still has a sealed battery and goofy tall screen, I'll pass.
Nice offer, but I would rather they just knock $129 off the price of the phone. I already have an Amazon Echo and a Tap, which I am happy with, so I do not need a Home!
Google probably made a deal with LG to do this offer.
I think 599 would have helped them get noticed . And undercut the s8 and iPhone 7s by a clear 100 . At close to 700 there better be some marketing dollars set a side