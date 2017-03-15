Already considering an LG G6? Then you might as well consider adding on a Google Home for free.

The LG G6 isn't out yet, but if you're considering one, you'll probably want to take advantage of this deal. LG is offering a Google Home in tow with the pre-order of its new flagship. All you have to do is buy yours before April 30.

For the full price of the smartphone — which has yet to be announced — LG will sell you the G6 flagship along with a $129 device that is really quite something. I certainly don't regret the purchase of my personal Google Home. And if you're interested in the G6 because of its native integration with Google Assistant, then you might as well pair it with a helpful home accessory that also doubles as a speaker in a pinch.

The G6 is scheduled to launch April 7 in the U.S. and Canada. If you're interested, you can get more details by signing up here.