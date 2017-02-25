LG is shaping up to hold the biggest announcement of MWC 2017.

With many of its competitors choosing over time to move major announcements away from shows, LG is sticking with its plan of launching the LG G6 at MWC 2017.

LG's presentation gets going at noon CET on February 26, which means you'll be waking up pretty early to catch this one stateside — 6:00 a.m. in New York and 3:00 a.m. in San Francisco. If you wake up for it, you can follow along right here with our liveblog!