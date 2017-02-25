LG is shaping up to hold the biggest announcement of MWC 2017.
With many of its competitors choosing over time to move major announcements away from shows, LG is sticking with its plan of launching the LG G6 at MWC 2017.
LG's presentation gets going at noon CET on February 26, which means you'll be waking up pretty early to catch this one stateside — 6:00 a.m. in New York and 3:00 a.m. in San Francisco. If you wake up for it, you can follow along right here with our liveblog!
Reader comments
Sundays are Tuesdays are my only day to sleep in, but I'll definitely watch if it's recorded. Love this stuff
Love your dedication
I have a feeling that the LG G6 is like a Galaxy S6 in philosophy.
Not a bad way to see it. This could be their phone with all of the top features, metal design, nothing too edgy (like swappable attachments), simple colors, marketed like crazy.
I think this year G6 will give tough competition to S8 duos... Let's wait and watch and I hope LG prices the phone right ?
My ZteMaxPro is better
The G6 isn't even official yet.....
I was interested in the G6, then T-Mobile had the crazy $360 sale on the V20 and I picked it up.
The G6 would have to be pretty great to have me leave this V20 that I got for cheap
Hope the G6 has dual SIM and memory card and no lousy hybrid SIM **** :)