LG has a lot at stake with the G6. What do they need to do to succeed?
It's safe to say that LG didn't take the world by storm with the G5 in 2016. The phone had a lot of things going for it, but the Korean company, whose mobile division has been in Samsung's shadow for the past half decade, emphasized its modular ambitions a bit too much without supporting it with actual accessories worth buying.
Judging by the nearly-$400 million loss in Q3, mainly caused by an underperforming mobile division, LG's shareholders and management were likely as unhappy as its loyal consumers. The company's most recent high-end phone, the oversized LG V20, is far less mainstream than the G5, but gets a lot more right, too. Unfortunately, the V20 is also available in only a handful of markets, and nowhere outside North America, leading to the impression for many that LG only released one phone this year, and a not very good one. (Samsung has the same problem, but at least the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are fundamentally great products.)
Now that we're approaching MWC 2017, where the G6 is going to be revealed let's look ahead to LG's next flagship, tentatively titled the G6. We're fairly certain about a few things at this point, so let's discuss them one by one.
A big, weird display
There are a couple of things LG has made pretty clear about the upcoming G6, and one is its display. The company dropped a big hint by announcing a brand new 5.7-inch ultra-wide display with a resolution of 2880x1440 — that's an 18:9 aspect ratio, slightly taller, or wider, than the average smartphone, which typically stick to a cinematic 16:9.
LG thinks it can get away with this decision because it is cutting down on bezel around the device. In a teaser released on YouTube, the company promises that despite the larger display its upcoming flagship will still be usable with one hand, which will be quite a feat for a 5.7-inch phone.
Forget about modularity and focus on good looks
This one is a given. LG found no success with the G5's so-called Friends, especially those that relied on attaching itself to the removable battery.
Motorola's Moto Mods proved itself to be a much more elegant solution, and as we're learned Lenovo is committed to at least four Mods per quarter, a strategy that LG all but abandoned right after the G5's release. It's almost like the company's heart wasn't really in it (if corporations had hearts).
LG said in a statement that instead of modularity it was aiming for "aesthetics and usability" with the G6, something that, arguably, the G5 lacked.
Based on leaked renders, the G6 will resemble the G5, but a much sleeker (and taller) version, with an all-metal design that looks and feels a lot nicer in the hand.
No removable battery
I know, this one will be controversial for loyal fans of The Removable Battery, but LG has good reason for shunning the removable battery with the G6: it looks bad. If the company is emphasizing "aesthetics and usability," it needs to stick a larger, non-removable battery in the phone's chassis.
According to recent rumors, the G6 will be waterproof, which would require a sealed-in battery, and may support wireless charging, bringing it more in line with what we expect from a flagship — and what saw from Samsung in 2016.
Double down on dual cameras
The LG G5, for all of its faults, has an unimpeachable camera setup, with an excellent wide shooter and a fun ultrawide lens that takes amazing landscape photos. Dual-camera setups are becoming increasingly common in the industry, but LG's take is still relatively unique. There are many reasons why it would double down on this trend, improving the sensors and glass on both cameras and finding ways in software to make them work better together. Less gimmick, more substantive improvement.
In LG's strange teaser / wish list video, the company asserts that people want a phone with a camera that can "capture it all at once," which, to me, implies that the phone will be able, unlike the G5, to take photos with the standard and wide sensors at the same time. Might be a good gimmick if it's well-implemented.
Waterproofing
From that same teaser, it's clear the LG intends to make the G6 waterproof, which is increasingly becoming table stakes in the phone industry. As mentioned above, waterproofing likely necessitated a sealed battery, but it's also important to more people to make a phone hardy to the elements over the ability to swap out a battery every once in a while.
Speed & Reliability
Basically, don't be a Galaxy Note 7. LG is teasing the G6's reliability, as is every company that isn't Samsung (though Samsung itself will also start blaring that horn as the Galaxy S8 comes closer to its announcement). At its core, the G6 will win plaudits if it runs cool and doesn't explode. We expect the G6 to run Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 835 SoC, which despite having eight cores is super efficient, built on TSMC's new 10nm process.
What do you think?
The LG G6 is only a few weeks away from its debut, and the company has a lot at stake. What do you think it needs to do to eke a win from a fickle and saturated Android market? Let us know in the comments!
Can't wait for more high end phones with water resistance and amazing camera I can choose from! More choices!
Stuck in restart loop..... As usual
I didn't notice any mention of a hifi music system. Omit this and I wont consider the g6. My favorite phone is the ZTE axon 7. A complete package.
V20 is well equipped, G6 needs to be as well
Correction: the Snapdragon 835 is made by Samsung, not TSMC. The relationship between Samsung and Qualcomm is quite public.
LG has a software problem. That's the primary issue. Fix the software, get rid of bloat and all the cartoonish elements. Optimize it. Start over from scratch if you have to.
LG needs to match their competitors in most areas and exceed in others. They need one or two things that stand out from their competitors to avoid being drowned out and forgotten. A unique selling point in other words.
They should probably also consider doing like they did with the LG G2: price it below the competition. That combined with a compelling product that intrigues the audience and they'll be getting LG phones into people's pockets.
Please let LG be LG and do not encourage them to become another Samsung or Apple. We need things like removable battery and micro SD to stick around because people still do care about those features believe it or not.
since I got the moto z play i don't care any chargers, batterypacks and batterylife in general.. total freedom:)
I will find a way to charge my phone every 2-3 days or so. If i want longer, week or so without having to charge well could slap on battery mod.
But for what lol some days ok for me with heavy use
I agree. Who needs a removable battery if your phone's battery lasts forever? I'll take 2-3 day battery life with quick charging over removable battery any day. Plus I want water resistance.
If LG gets rid of the removable battery then I am gone. There will be no reason for me not to go back to Samsung.
That's it really. As much as I loathe Touch Wiz, Grace UI not withstanding. I can see myself going S8 this year. Considering that the home button is now in the screen that should allow for proper button placement next to it.
LG has tall order to shine next to Sammy this year. If they price creep this to I'll just buy a Pixel 2 instead.
Just make a modern G3. No removable battery?? Then they're just making a Samsung with LG stamped on the back.
Why can't someone figure out how to make a phone waterproof with a removable battery.
They did in 2014. Galaxy s5 was both water resistant and had a removable battery.
What I would like to see on the G6......
Follow the build of the V20.... bring the volume rockers to the side of the phone.
Bring the screen wake/lock button to the side of the phone as well. No more having to to push the fingerprint reader button.
Love the waterproofing
Bigger battery...the G5 battery life was horrible
Reduce the camera hump.....the glass breaks too easily on the V20
Faster updates and keep the skin more stock like.
Looks like another pathetic offering to me. At this point I'm convinced the flagship is dead. There's not a single phone that costs that much that feels worth it anymore besides for resale value. Which is basically money you would've never spent in the first place. If this thing doesn't at least pack a 4000mah battery than it's just the same old ****.
I would gladly give up weather proofing for a removable battery.
Remove bootloops.
Water proof, scratch proof, fast charging, no bloatware, close to native android ui, promise of faster os upgrades, no carrier interference in pushing os updates, good design with premium materials, support for as many lte bands as possible, 32 gb or above storage
The pricing idea is spot on. I was all prepared to buy the V20 until they announced the price. Now way I'm paying $700+ for a phone when there are solid alternatives such as the OnePlus 3/3T out there. I love the idea of having a removable battery, but I can live without it if the battery life is excellent (my G4's is not). They should also make the enhanced audio qualities of the V20 across the G-line as well.
One thing that has always baffled me was why LG went away from the physical dimensions on what they accomplished with the G3. That phone had amazing screen to body ratio. Maybe it was ahead of its time, but if you compare the overall dimensions to current phones offering a 5.5 screen, it's pretty much better than most of them. That phone was highly underrated. First phone to attempt 2K display, but execution wasn't quite there. It never made sense to me that the G4 got taller. With the trend of "bezel-less" phones (finally), I think LG should revisit what they were able to accomplish with the G3's physical dimensions, but pack in all the "new" tech available now. If people are so comfortable using the iPhone 6 Plus / 7 Plus, and GS6, and Axon 7, there's no reason to ignore what got them gaining momentum (after releasing the G3).
please let them keep the removable battery. its the only reason why they build my favourite phones.
i dont want to run around like a lunatic with an external battery pack while playing pokemon go, rather just swap batteries out when needed. much easier and more elegant.
water resistance and wireless charging arent really needed.
Sure they can make a sealed design and put a bigger capacity battery in, just ask samsung how that went with their note7. If my v20 battery has an issue its ONLY my battery not the entire phone. LG has already shown they can make a good looking phone while keeping the battery removable. Removable batteries or get out
The other issue with removable batteries reared it's ugly head during the height of the Note 7 debacle: the Note 2 which caught fire, and immediately started (some) people panicking that all Samsung devices were suddenly (and inexplicably) going to start exploding. Ultimately, it turned out that the guy had replaced the original battery with a cheap knock-off from the guy selling mobile accessories off a folding table on the street corner (or something to that effect). Most consumers aren't educated enough (about mobile devices, I mean) to understand the difference between a $40 OEM battery, and a $10 battery from a street vendor, but they're still quick to blame the OEM when that $10 battery doesn't work as intended.
I suspect that's the primary reason Apple decided to make the iPhone with a sealed battery, and one of the leading reasons that other OEM's are following suit.
Smartphones have essentially plateaued (for the tasks that most people need them to do). Seriously, LG doesn't need to do anything radical here. Stick with what was worked for them in the past - and improve it a little. And please, it really doesn't have to be thinnest phone the world has ever seen.
Ditch the bloat and sell it unlocked. LG, It's past time for that. Use a neat back cover like the V20 has and keep the removable battery (3000+ mAh). Screen size of 5.5 inches, OR make two variants, a G6 with a 5.3" display, and a G6+ at 5.8" to 5.9" display. Flat panel glass, please. 4/6 GB Ram & 64/128 GB Storage, with microSD card support. Since my eyes cannot tell the difference between 1080 and 1440, screen resolution makes no difference to me. Better yet, screen resolution can distinguish between the G6 and G6+. NFC, and support GSM & CDMA, and I like the IR blaster. And, oh yeah, keep the headphone jack too.
Use the G5's camera and just improve it slightly, perhaps with a slighlty better low light aperture lens. Put a decently quick processor in it, but it doesn't have to have the absolute latest snapdragon. An 820 or 821 is plenty fine for what I need. Price it at $499 for the 4/64GB, 1080 resolution G6 version, and $599 for the 6/128 GB, 1440 resolution G6+. If LG does these things they will be back on track. .
That last thing you said.... Thank you! I love the G5, and if it were a $400 phone, I might have one! But phones are getting way too expensive! And for $700, I'm probably looking at an iPhone or a Samsung.
Less crap ware.......move to the Motorola/HTC way of doing things. Light skin with mainly Google apps and LG camera. Ditch the removable battery, the main reason I decided to stick with the S7 Edge is the IP68 rating and wireless charging built in and it looks really nice. Create a design that doesn't look like an Apple or Samsung product. Keep the dual camera set-up but add OIS to both cameras, make the pixels bigger and fine tune the software. Finally
price the phone at $499. I'll be the first to put my S7 Edge back in the box (although I loathe to give up Samsung pay).
I think you nailed it with the price . No matter how great they make the LG G6 it will never compete in the 700+ price range.
the average consumer buying around that price range thinks Samsung or Apple
KEEP the removable battery!!!
One of the things I liked about the Android environment was the variety of phones available, but that was years ago. Slider phones, small phones, big phones, GPS first phones (Garmin), even a duel screen phone (two 3.5 inch screens).
Now all we get is huge iPhone like slabs, bring back the variety!
I am not reading the article..just saw the headline. LG needs to stop skinning Android and prioritize updates. Period. That's what they all need.
I am two-months into my V20 and loving it.
Suggestions for the the V30 whenever it comes out.
1. Design the Notification Screen so that when it is turned off the main screen expands. You would then have a 6" screen in the same space for those who want to watch videos or look at pictures, etc.
2. Add a Notification LED like Blackberry has.
3. Increase battery size to at least 3500mAh or higher
4. move the vol switch to the right side of the phone
Keep everything else the same.
If the LG G6 is as nice as the V20 LG will have a winner.
Because of the non removable battery, I upgraded from the Note 7 because my note 3 removable battery was perfect. I like the clever NOTE PAD on the LG V20 that is always overlooked by reviewers. Maybe the analyst should work for Apple. The only thing LG needs is a lower priced smart watch that matches Samsung Galaxy Gear square page like face and software functions. It could promote a flip case, a battery with and without charger, and it's wireless earphone ultra.
I really like my G4 but the time to change is coming. It's never given me any problems but I think age is coming on. Not an Apple fan, Samsung is overpriced. If LG could come up with a One+ 3t type model and similar price. I might buy 2 of them.
Removable battery will be a must for me until some company somewhere makes one that will last the two years of the not a contract - contract we get noosed with these days.
Well this is my first LG phone I'm currently using the V20.I'll say that the 6 edge plus is a better looker. but the V20 just blows it away in speed and in battery life. I'm enjoying this phone more than I have with any of the Samsung's that I've owned.
I'm so excited picking mine up next week.
I have to echo the same thing as many here. The iPhone and Galaxy devices aren't the holy grail that most reviewers make them out to be. Yes, there's been improvements to each. That still doesn't mean they are better than LG and their devices. My G5 works great for me and I'm not the only one that thinks that. The removable battery has been great. It's easy and I can go from 0 to 100 in a few seconds. That feature is a requirement now and everyone should expect that from their devices. Glass backs? Edge panels? You can keep it. Just more things to break and I've seen plenty of shattered glass backs to never consider getting one. Water proof phones? Doesn't really matter. I had the Xperia Z, it was water proof before it was cool. I never had reason to try and see if it lived up to its claims. I'm sure most people won't try to either. Dual cameras? The G5 used that and it's better implemented than the iPhone. The G5 is a great phone and the only thing I can agree with in this article is that LG didn't commit to its modularity. I hope they rectify this because modularity is a great idea if done correctly. I hope LG doesn't take ideas from this article. Seriously.
I am late-bloomer to the tech world. I had a Samsung S4, then an S5. I wasn't happy w/either. I now have an LG g4. Yes, it always has a low battery! I keep extra charged all the time. Then wall-cord charging iffy 'cause end the charger cord keeps falling out or doesn't connect.
SO IRRITATING!
My next update will probably be another Samsung.
"Move on from the removable battery"
LOL! Insanity!
What's the AC's trouble with removable batteries? Stop that bullshit, I exchanged my S5 to an G4 (because I couldn't find an dual-chip G5 available) exactly because of removable batteries.
AS For the LG G6. This time it would be smart to take a step backward design wise. The G4 was the most elegant phone that they ever made. The slight curve gave it a distinctive style. If they just made that phone with 5.8 and 5.2 screen variants that would be awesome. (5.5 is so mainstream it doesnt even seem like a feature anymore.) Throw in a Snapdragon 830-835 w/ 4-6gigs ram, a 4000mAh battery and a slightly upgraded camera, they would be back on top.
OH, and NO BUTTONS ON THE SIDE. I think that buttons on the sides are the dumbest thing about 90% of all phones. Why would you put buttons in the Highest likely place for a accidental push. These phone are grabbed and held by its sides 100% of the time, so why did LG move to an ugly iPhone-ish design when hands down the G4 looked way better and was more ergonomic. I hate to see a company design something that sells VERY well and then completely changes it just because they think main stream looking stuff sells. IT Does Not.
Why so many people want phones that look just like any other phone is baffling to me. We want a Samsung that looks like an edgeless iPhone, a G5 that looks like an iPhone. OnePlus, HTC and many others want their phone to look like THE MOST BORING PHONE EVER CREATED. iPhone is like the JitterBug of all phones. Its super simple with no real way of customizing it. It has closed architecture and its HELLA expensive. However, Apple Stuck to its guns on design and that is a part of what makes it the Cartier/Q-Tip of phones. They stuck to their guns on design for the most part on the design. The Nexus 6 was very nice but had those stupid ultra easy to push buttons on the phone.
I owned the G, G2, G3 and G4 and was planning on sticking to that line base on the fact that this line had no buttons on the side. I keep my G4 as long as humanly possible but it eventually blanked on me. I had to buy a Moto Z Force which is surely not my favorite phone made by Moto nor would it be a choice if their had been any other flagship with no buttons directly in the place i use to pick the phone up and grip it. My finger naturally fell on the rear volume rockers of the G4. I am now in wait for the G-Flex 3 hoping to get something close to the G4's design.
Hi, I like G5.
I have had the LG G5 for six months and frankly it is a great phone -- does everything a smartphone needs to do and does it fast. Great screen, great camera, the wide angle is simply amazing (and I am a professional photographer). One of it greatest features is the removable battery -- LG needs to keep it! And yes, you can make a water proof phone with a removable battery -- Samsung did it with the S5, I had one, why do people forget this? The removable battery is a great feature as you are never tied to an electric outlet -- it is a heck of lot easier to carry an extra battery around than your charger, or to look for one. And, you go from 0 to 100 per cent battery in seconds, and thus you are able to use your phone immediately when you are out at a bar or restaurant or anywhere. The public should demand removable batteries from Samsung -- the Note 7 debacle would have been a bit easier to fix if it had a removable battery. My teenage daughter decided on the LG V20 two months ago and loves it -- and yes, since the V20 has a removable battery, I feel a lot better knowing that she has an extra battery with her and will never be stuck somewhere with a dead phone because her battery drained. The LG G5 and V20 are also rugged and great if you happen to drop them -- mine has been bounced a few times on pavement and hardwood floors, no issues at all. It has been a great year for LG, let's hope they keep it up in 2017.
I have no issues with my G5 just the other phones Samsung and Apple were heavily hype, and they had a litany of hardware issues, I find the G5 a pretty solid phone ,incredible camera just a great phone,
So chances are you'll pick up a G6 when it arrives?
Agreed... No issues with hardware and aside from the less than 10/10 build quality (8.5 out of 10 IMO) this phone has rock-solid features.
Not moving on from requiring a removable battery. That may work FOR YOU, but for those of us who hike for multiple days at a time and use our phones for GPS, topography, HD video, etc, a phone with a non-removable battery isn't something that you just move on from. Dragging around something to charge the phone is so assbackwards when a few fully charged batteries dropped in the backpack means my phone is fully functional in seconds vs waiting around for a powerbank to fill my phone back up.
Removing the removable battery is the absolute fastest way to make the G6 completely invisible on my upgrade radar.
What does the G6 need to do to be a success to me? Be a G3 with much better battery life, a better camera, less bloat and move the volume buttons back to the rear of the phone where they belong. Weatherproofing would be a plus as would stereo speakers.
They don't need to reinvent the wheel with gimmicks. Just be a more polished version of the G2 or G3.
I will add one comment to the above. Bring back my 5.5 inch display. Yes please LG, polish up the G3. It truly was a Flagship.
LG broke my heart moving from the g4 to g5. They removed all the nice touches that made me love the g4:
. Subtly curve screen
. Leather back
. Buttons on the back
If they returned to former glories I might consider the G6. As it stand now, there's a very slim chance I'd return even if the phone had all the same highlights as its competitors.
I didn't have an issue with G5, it done all I wanted it to do. Had no interest in the add on (well the B&O one, but already spent £600 on the phone), but I understand why people didn't like it. Best thing LG can do, make the G6 look like the G3 but add fingerprint, more ram etc. Still have a G3 and have to say, in my opinion, it was the best phone I ever used, the 32gb model still blows away most of the competition.
Just change the site's name to Samsung Central and be done with it. I'm getting so sick of the obvious blatant Samsung fanboy vibe you guys give off now. A replaceable battery would have made the Note 7 debacle much less of an issue, but you have chosen to ignore that.
skip G6 and go straight to G7? (like what Samsung did when jumping from Note 5 to Note 7)
even Google can't stop Verizon from making the bootloader unlockable from Verizon-sourced Pixel. and I believe there's only 1 maker who can actually defy carriers
"Stop kowtowing to carriers"
This is what LG needs to do to get me back as a customer. I went from an Optimus G to a G3 to a G4. I don't remember much about the OG. I still have and use the G3 as a WiFi only media device. I had two G4's. Neither made it past six months before dying. I know use an Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and am quite happy with it. The S7E is the result of a Note 7 exchange otherwise I'd be a Note user right now.
LG's carrier nonsense definitely sucks. Samsung has it as well (AT&T STOP, just STOP with locking your apps to a device - ugh, big FU to AT&T on that count). At least Sammy often sells unlocked versions of its phones.
Oh I forgot one thing. The only way I can use my bank's debit card at Target is by using Samsung Pay (Android Pay does not support People's United Bank and Target does not have NFC payment capability). So until that changes, Samsung will remain my phone brand.
It would not hurt for lg to promote there damn phones. Most if not all of there phones you see a small blurb then it's gone. Hard to compete with Samsung and Apple if you don't advertise the thing.
They need everything the G5 was not I still can't believe they released that phone thinking it would make any impact.
I've enjoyed all the LG phones since the G3. I think that fact that LG has held to not being like Samsung and Apple is the reason people like their devices so much. Bringing out a Galaxy or iPhone clone will not help.
I just upgraded from the Samsung galaxy S5 to the LG V20. Why did i wait do long? For a flagship phone with a removable battery, of course. I know I am in the minority, but I will always purchase a phone with a removable if available, and here's why: with each new phone, manufacturers tout their latest- greatest charging technology, only it never gets much faster ot any more convenient. I don't care how rapid they say it is -- I bet I can swap a battery faster. When they come up with a rapid-charge system that takes a dead phone to 100 percent in 15 seconds, then I'll be interested.
Another concern with this piece is the reference to pre- installed bloatware. Here's a simple fact: when I set up my new V20, I was able to uninstall 100 percent of the pre- installed software. I didn't try to uninstall carrier software, only the third-party bloatware, and it was easy and 100 percent effective.
To the author, while the battery question is a matter of taste, you were just dead wrong about the bloatware, and should correct your article to reflect the truth.
Finally, again it's just personal preference, but when you refer to the Galaxy S6 or S7 as thebest cell phone ever, i strongly disagree. No removable battery (or storage in the S6); fragile but pretty glass back: the Galaxy phones became the purist imitation of Apple technology, which for me was completely unacceptable.
Too bad I can only up vote once!
I don't understand the negativety towards the G5. I'm loving mine. I don't care about the lack of add ons but the user replaceable battery is simply awesome. If you can’t easily change the battery you have a phone that will become an obsolete paperweight when the sealed battery wears out. Now that phones have gotten so fast and powerful I want to be able to get more than a year or so of use before they stop being able to hold a charge for. more than an hour. I really appreciate the removable battery in the G5. I hope LG will continue to offer that feature in future models.
Aside from that hope LG will keep all the other great features and just improve reliability although so far I haven’t had any problems but I haven't had my G5 very long. So far it's been a great experience though.
Well I have had a V10 and loved it for the audio especially, but it was a bit big and unwieldy. Last week I was offered a G5 from my carrier in the UK (EE). After a bit of haggling so that I could get to keep my existing data allowance and some extra stuff I got the G5 for an extra £10 a month on top of my SIM only deal. The drawback is I am tied in for 2 years, but still, £240 for a G5 on 2 years interest free finance! Bargain.
I really like it. But I wouldn't be so keen if I had paid £500+, and that's the problem for LG, they just don't feel like top end phones. The screen is great (I am not a lover of OLED personally), the camera is ace and the phone really flies, but it feels far less premium than a ZTE or Huawei phone, never mind the Samsung that is the Android benchmark. Still, I bunged it in a case and it looks fine. Not fabulous, just fine.
As for the removable battery - keep it I say. I got rid of my Sony and son's iPhone because the battery performance started to fall badly, otherwise I'd have kept them.
Loved my LG G3. Currently happy with my 6P, but I would definitely consider an LG again.
Carrier support in Canada would be nice!! Yes I'm chirping the V20
"Freedom Mobile" (formerly "Wind Mobile") has the V20.
I loved my G4 but HATED the G5. So, as a loyal LG customer I tried the new v10... I absolutely ADORE my v10 & am about to go to the v20, without any hesitation. What clinched the deal for me is the 64gb memory, 5.7 inch screen & "2nd" screen. The v series are wonderful phones & LG should consider changing their flagship.
I hope you enjoy your V20 as much as I'm enjoying mine!
LG is the only flagship phone maker that's still using a removable battery. I will be crushed if they do away with this.
Totally agree! There's a ray of hope: with the Galaxy Note7 fiasco, companies may rethink the non-removable battery policy, simple because it's cheaper to replace bad batteries than entire handsets.
I agree with sealing the battery to give the G6 water resistance. I always liked the LG G series of phones (up to the G5). I'd like an excuse to purchase the G6.
This article isn't about what to expect from the G6. It's about the author's opinion of what he wants to see in the G6. Misleading click bait headline. Well, here is my opinion, KEEP removable battery, KEEP as card slot, KEEP IR.
Author changed title of article. It was "What to expect from the G6". Title is still off base though. But not as bad.
You know what they should do?
A hybrid battery. Put in a small internal sealed battery that's augmented by a larger replaceable battery.
That means you can not only swap it for a larger external one like a ZeroLemon, but you can also theoretically hot-swap the battery, eliminating one drawback of swapping batteries.
3500+ mAh battery in a water-proof device with dimensions smaller than an S7 with a FHD or QHD 5" DCI-P3 display.
No bloatware whatsoever.
Under $500.
Better marketing, and don't launch it around the same time as Samsung launches their device. Plus don't announce it then sell it months later.
Adoptable storage or GTFO.
Keep the same battery setup If you were me you would know why LG has been catering to me all the way to the G3 This function is fundamental to my usage of the phone
It's most popular feature, aka bootloop
I switched from Samsung to LG over the removable battery issue, before that I switched from HTC to Samsung for the same reason.
I keep my phones 2-3 years but I replace my battery about once a year once it no longer holds a sufficient charge for my liking.
Edit, also would like to point out that fast charging (either QuickCharge or USB PD) is very stressful on a battery and if you use those on a regular basis your battery life (and your phone life if you have a non-replaceable battery) will be even less.
Most fast-charging systems tend to cause the device to heat up more. Lithium batteries hate heat and is a prime factor in battery lifespan.
Only VOOC and DASH seem to be able to keep speeds quick without heating up the device as much, or at all.
Keep the metal unibody design and make improvements on it since it won't have a removable battery. Most mfg are moving this direction except Samsung of course. Who wants cheap plastic when paying for an expensive phone..
MOST IMPORTANTLY make it a universal device - put all frequencies for all US carriers. This gives consumers the ability to take their phone anywhere for Service. This a niche that only Motorola covers at present. THey need to heavily market this fact. Everyone wins when more phone mfgs adopt this.
Work on Camera improvements as the article suggested.
Sadly Motorola lost me when Lenovo bought them. I doubt I'll ever willingly purchase a Lenovo product....
Well the only expectation I got for LG is to improve their quality. Maybe bring the Dual Front Camera back at the same time keeping the back Dual Camera.
I just want a phone that works as s advertised. Thank you, and good night.
Do not, I repeat DO NOT remove 3.5 mm headphone jack. And add water and dust proofing. And I will buy it.
Interface. Fix that atrocious interface please.
I don't know that i'll ever go with another LG after the experience i've had with my current one, but if I do it will only be because of the removable battery. I read your comments and I think most people probably agree with you, but some of us still don't.
I travel on business, which includes time at airports and on flights and time at client offices. Getting a charge in there isn't always convenient (or even possible) and if I'm watching a video or working with documents on my phone on a cross-country flight I can come pretty close to running out of juice.
I also spend time in the mountains and am usually using GPS mapping and tracking software when I do. That, too, takes power. I got lost a few months back and relied on GPS to get me to camp. I'd have been in trouble without a second battery.
You said "it's far easier, and often faster, to charge a larger internal battery with a wall plug, wireless charger or battery pack, than having to purchase a second battery and a separate proprietary charger and lug it around." Well, yeah, but that's a false comparison. I don't need to carry a separate proprietary charger and lug it around; I just need the extra battery. It weighs next to nothing and can easily be tossed into a briefcase or in my saddlebags.
Now, I understand my situation may be a little unique, though I'm not alone. Those of you who live your lives near power outlets probably can do just fine without a second battery, and I can see why you prefer to have the advantages a sealed battery phone can bring. But don't discount those of us who see a real advantage to the flexibility of a removable battery.
I'm not sure LG has any leverage regarding carrier bloatware. The carriers probably tell them "take it, or we'll leave. you out of our stores." That's an option LG cannot afford.
it's far easier, and often faster, to charge a larger internal battery with a wall plug, wireless charger or battery pack, than having to purchase a second battery and a separate proprietary charger and lug it around.
What a complete load of F%%King Bollocks . Only a complete wanker could suggest that.
Never faster than swapping out a battery.... And you can't easily replace a sealed battery as it ages.
If they build on what they have with the V20 they can't lose. The V20 is fast, has great features without over doing it and is just a gorgeous device all around.
Love my V20 -- best phone I've owned, hands down.
If anything, the V20 showed you that you don't have to compromise design to house a removable battery. Make this LG's "thing" and let them innovate this further if possible. I say keep it.
Everything else, I'm with.
Stick with the "stock Android with a twist" motif as found in the V20/V34/Nougat G5; it'll do wonders for the UX.
Release your phones as close to announcement as possible (this was the V20's issue).
And for the love of everything sacred, up the bumboclaat quality control so that consumers aren't worried about "boot loops" or worse.
I think we hit peak saturation with phones and there's just too many of them. At some point there needs to be a thinning of the herd. Sony, HTC, LG, and the various thousand or so Chinese oems are all after the same thing, there's only so many people on this planet.
I agree entirely. Even I, as a buy a new phone at least biannually person, am finding it increasingly difficult to justify buying a new mobile every other year. The heady days of each year bringing exciting innovations and new phone features are, I fear, gone forever. Instead each new phone is just like the last one but faster.
LG (and HTC) have an opportunity to fill the space Google abandoned when they dropped the Nexus line in favor of Pixel. The Nexus 5 was one of my favorite phones and it is still running today with a nephew. LG should focus on making a device roughly like the Nexus 5 or 5x with specs to rival something like the OnePlus 3 or 3T. Compete in that market. Sell the devices through carriers and also sell it unlocked. Run a slightly modified but stock AOSP version of Android, then release updates very quickly after Google releases new versions. I would love to see a non-Chinese manufacturer fill this market space. Unless things change, my Nexus 6p will probably be replaced by a OnePlus device, or maybe Nextbit if they come out with a new device (and get rid of cloud syncing everything).
EDIT: Also keep the cost to around $450 or lower.
LG has a lot at stake with the G6. What do they need to do to succeed?
Make a phone that isn't ****?
I have a G4. I am literally *never* buying an LG phone ever again. Although it has a great camera, everything else is terrible. Poor support with 0 updates, locked bootloader, bloatware, my motherboard malfunctioned which needed the phone repaired, list goes on. This was my last LG phone, ever.
Stop with jihad against removable batteries. No fast charging is not faster than swapping in a fresh battery. I can go from o-100% in seconds and until fast charging can do that I will stick with a removable battery
Not only can you do it in seconds, but you can do it miles from an electric outlet.
And while a removable battery is a selling point to some, it is meaningless to others. It's much like the physical keyboard argument. Plus if that's the route manufacturers take, we'll have to adapt.
I have a GS7E. I upgraded from a LG G4 this spring.
Frankly, I'd like to see LG's cycle be LG Gx in the spring with the Vx0 become the LG GxS in the fall. If LG wants people like me back, give me audiophile audio, stellar cameras and waterproof (IP68) unibody. That's all. I can accept a static battery, but give me something in return.
I really wanted to stay with LG, but there was no way I was going to the G5 with that fit and finish.
I stopped reading after the "remove removable battery option" was mentioned. I am so sick and tired of tech nerds on blogs saying stuff like this because they don't understand what the regular customer is like. The only reason I keep hoping LG makes a good phone is because they have stuck with a removable battery, if it were not for that it would not be an option. There can be a waterproof phone with wireless charging and a removable battery. The Galaxy S5 was such a phone and it can be improved on greatly by LG if only they decide to make a true power device for the average man who doesn't care about how skinny their phone is. Look at my current list of devices and ask me which one is my all-time favorite.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
Samsung got the Galaxy S5 so right, and everyone hated it because of the plastic back. I've always maintained that Samsung expected most users to ditch the back cover anyway, in favor of the awesome flip cover that was available. But too many people wanted fashion over function, and that's the path Samsung went down.
So LG is going to emulate Samsung in an attempt to boost their mobile sales. Nothing new here, good luck to them. Choice and competition are good for the consumer. I still have a fondness for my old LG G3, I love knock-on/knockoff, and rear mounted controls.
I only bought the G4 for the removable battery. After becoming a victim of the dreaded (and fatal) bootloop issue I thought I would need a damn good reason to buy another LG. Now I know there will be absolutely no reason.
These days the main reason I care about removable battery is because I now buy 2 yr old tried-and-true flagships and batteries are typically %80 capacity after 500 charges. Since most of us charge daily (and you don't know the behavior of the previous owner) I'd like to be able to put in a new one easily. Since my S5 is water resistant even with the removable battery, I don't see why LG can't. I am eyeing these new phones only as potential candidates for me 2 years from now.
However, I think though once the cameras on el-cheapo new phones (<=$200) match something like my G4 (died on me), I may start to go new again.
#1. Its all about quality control. Like many consumers, I have lost faith in the quality of LG phones. I bought the V10 in June and it started running hot by July. I did a warranty exchange 3 times for the same problem plus a bootloop all within 2 month. The last V10 I got fell into water so I ended up with no phone after that. So many people complain about the same problem yet LG does not acknowledge its a problem and will not recall the phones. I will never buy another LG.
If they can clean QC up eventually they might will customers over from Samsung but until them they will be stuck with a small fan base.
#2. My ZTE Axon 7 is a better product at almost half the cost of a V20. The smaller name companies are eventually going to replace LG.
Pick up a G3 stick a snap dragon 820 or what ever is the latest chip in it . either do the modular thing or don't
the camera still needs some work, my G5 still doesn't seem as good as my wife's s6 or as fast at taking pictures. I like the replaceable battery, couple of minutes switching out that beats standing round waiting connected to a wall
Basically. expect a phone that's nothing like the G5, and more like a refined version of the earlier LG G devices.
Here's the kicker, though. If they're going to add water-resistance, what about the removable battery? It would be nice if they could keep it but looking at the LG V34, it's beginning to look like a bit of a slim chance.
If you don't know what's an LG V34, it's a smaller LG V20 designed for the Japanese market with IP67 and a sealed battery.
"Unfortunately, the V20 is also available in only a handful of markets, and nowhere outside North America,"
Am i misunderstanding what you saying here?
Its available in Africa or atleast South Africa, Australia and some Gulf countries already asfaik.
Also available in India. Maybe they missed some fact checking.
These articles explaining to us why we shouldn't want removable batteries infuriate me. When I am out all day at the amusement park/beach/etc..taking photos and videos with my wife and stepdaughter, it is NOT easier to recharge with a wall charger or battery pack. It is also NOT easier to buy a new phone every time a battery starts to not hold a charge. I'm not married to removable batteries, but this idea that they are inherently "better" for us is ridiculous. Better for water resistance?yes. But that's about it.
I'm sick of AC's insistent push I've stop bothering to mention anything about it.
Also AC, the Note 7 would like to have a word.
The Galaxy S5 does water resistance with removable batteries.
In the case of the Note 7, simply changing batteries wouldn't help much, though, as its beginning to look more and more like a case of a pretty big design flaw.
Its a design flaw that happened because they used non removable batteries.
Well, that's not exactly true. You could argue they designed the phone differently because the battery was non-removable but the battery didn't explode because it was a non-removable battery design nor is a non-removeable battery design more dangerous. There are trade-offs with either approach. The majority of people want the advantages of non-removeable batteries evidently.
Well, that's not entirely the case.
Other phones with sealed batteries didn't suffer from the same flaw.
If anything, it's a case of trying to fit in too much. More isn't always better.
I'm ok with them getting rid of removable batteries, but it better bring water resistance, and a MUCH larger capacity. I just get frustrated when people who apparently NEVER spend an entire day outside, argue that it is easier to carry around a battery pack and a cable than to just have a replacement battery in your pocket. It's a ridiculous argument.
I've got a micro usb cord built into my Keychain, less than 2" in length but works great with portable battery packs. Just as easy to bring a battery pack that will charge my phone more than once and charge multiple devices, but that's my opinion.
I've tried the extra battery thing with the Note 2 and 3, I prefer an extended battery or battery pack.
How do you get from nearly zero to 100% in 60 seconds by using a battery pack to charge the battery? Comparing that to swapping a dead battery for a full one is like comparing charging your Nissan Leaf to filling the tank on your Nissan Sentra. One take hours, the other is almost instant.
Better battery efficiency would be better than a bigger battery.
It would have if the replacement battery was made the right size
Couldn't have said it better brosef! Removable batteries are going to ALWAYS be the most consumer friendly option PERIOD. It helps fight planned obsolescence. People are holding onto their phones longer and being able to place just the battery and not the whole phone is always going to better.
No. It's easier for my phone's battery to last a full day. Better than either of those other two options.
Preach brother! And don't forget the the 2015 Samsung S5 was IP67 rated and had a removable battery. The argument that they can jam bigger batteries in the phones is also flawed as all they have done thus far is make the phones thinner not the batteries bigger. The S6 had a smaller battery than the S5 and the S7 has only bumped it up by 300mAh. The benefit of going from 0% to 100% in the time it takes to reboot the phone is lost on a huge portion of yhe market. Btw, I picked up the G5 because it was the only remaining flagship (in my market) with a removable battery.
And inbuilt batteries are good for making slim, sturdy phones. If you are unable to get a whole day of use out your phone why is carrying a power bank different to carrying a spare battery? My s6 Edge plus can get 25 percent from zero in about 17 minutes from a quick charge power bank. How is that inconvenient?
My Lg V10 can go from 0%-100% charge in less than 1 minute. And a spare battery fits in my wallet.
Carrying a power bank is different because it requires me to plug my phone in and wait for it to charge..instead of just putting a new battery in and turning it back on. I have no problem with non removable batteries, but there ARE compromises to having them.
I haven't seen a power bank that is even close to how small a spare battery is let alone a QC power bank. Not to mention you also then need to carry a USB cable and be tethered to the power bank while charging. I can keep a spare battery in my pants pocket at all times, keep one charging in a dock at home and simply swap for a 100% "charge" in 30 seconds. While I rarely use it (once a week maybe if I forget to charge that night) it is very nice knowing that I leave the house each day with 200% battery in my pocket. Great for late nights after a day at work, great for camping as well. As far as the slim and sturdy argument you make, the LG G5 has both of this qualities and still has a removable battery.
It's not inconvenient at all' if you've got 16 minutes to waste and 25 percent is all you need. I, on the other hand, like going from 0-100 in under a minute. It just seems -- more convenient.
Exactly and the fastest charging method ever will never be a match for popping in a fully charged battery in seconds. Come on now.
I completely agree with you. I hope LG sticks with the removable, they are the only flagship phone left with one.
I'm a smartphone snob and I'm quite happy with the G5. I didn't buy it for the modules feature. It's been a great device for the past couple of months and I could hold onto it for another 2 years. Now, the HTC 10 was what I was after but T-Mobile no longer carries them and I'm on the JUMP! Program. Love the wide angle camera, battery life and UI. I was with Samsung for a while and I have to say that I was forced to use a launcher. Action Launcher 3 (the best imho) only because Samsung UI is so stale.
Here's what I find problematic with LG's phones:
1 - Size. Like it or not, most people do NOT like phablets. Sure there's a market for them. But if you ONLY offer phablets in your premium line-up, you're automatically losing customers to other brands. Samsung knows this, Apple knows this, Google knows this and Sony knew this. LG apparently hasn't gotten the memo.
2 - Software. LG's software is absolutely horrendous, save for the option to have the toggle that pulls down the notification shade. Everything else from the bright UIs to the need to re-enable the app drawer is an utter nightmare.
3 - Quality control (or lack thereof). LG phones are unbelievably prone to an outstanding lack of quality control which is even odder given that LG's home appliances are the best. The G4 was a motherboard-dying nightmare, the V10 suffered of the same problems, the G5 had very bad build quality and the V20 has a camera housing that breaks stupidly easily.
LG needs to completely rethink their quality control. Here's to hoping the new CEO who came from the home appliances division fixes that.
4 - Start listening to your bloody customers! Samsung did that and as result they created the best Android phone available (actually, scratch that, the best smartphone available). Oh and LG...when I say "listen to your customers" I don't mean "listen to your Korean customers". I mean worldwide.
Making phones with the Korean customers in mind is the first step towards failure as Korean culture is completely detached from the Western World. Sony suffered from the same Japanese-centred problem (in their case regarding the frequency with which they release phones).
Wow. You nailed it
Absolutely 100% agreed on all points.
I loved the G4... mostly. It had a great feel in the hand because of the curved back, and that awesome leather back (I may be in the minority here, but I loved that) were enough to make the enormous size tolerable, but if they'd had a 5.0-5.2" model available, it would've been great. Most of its software issues were mitigated for me by using a third party launcher, but the fact that that was an absolute necessity is pretty unforgivable.
But most importantly, I had to RMA the phone twice in a seven-month period (the first time on the day I bought the damn thing, which was on launch day) due to the boot loop issue. The day I had to RMA it for the second time, I bought a Nexus and put the refurbed G4 on Craigslist the second it was delivered. I just do not understand how a company with a Samsung-level reputation for producing quality consumer electronics can keep shipping out completely broken mobile devices like that.
I've had/have 2 G4's. The very first one was built much better than the second in regards to thermal issues. My second one gets hot quickly and over 110°'s regularly. The first one didn't have that issue unless I was on it constantly. The first one did have the boot loop issue though.
What was Ford's slogan, 'Quality is job one'. All companies should live by that and do that. Ford didn't even do it, but it was a good slogan.
I think this is your opinion. I like the LG UI and it's come a long way and then NOT removing the sd card when Samsung did and keeping the removable battery is exactly listening to their customers.
Also, I hate Samsung's UI with a passing. I can't stand it. And that's my taste, not yours. See where I'm getting at?
Yes
No
I don't care for the manufactures UI's. I use a launcher all the time. I make it work for me, irrelevant of what the manufacturer wants you to use. This is of course personal preference, but I can switch to LG, Samsung, Motorola, etc and not have to worry about learning or getting use to what they have to offer.
Ah, the beauty of Android!
You did read the first sentence, right? The part where I wrote "what *I* find problematic"?
Most people don't like phablets?
How odd that companies keep selling loads of them.
What's a phablet anymore? Most people want a phone 5.2 or bigger. It wasn't long ago that 5.2 was considered a phablet. I think most people don't want anything smaller than 5.2 inches.
I do. If that matters...lol
Sales of the iPhone 6, 6S and 7, the existence and success of the iPhone SE as well as the Xperia Z Compact line prove you wrong, mate.
Also, I don't buy phones over 5" (well, 5.1" in the case of the S7). Pure and simple. I used a G4 for 4 months and I loathed every single minute I held it because of the size (the camera was the only reason I got it).
Did you skip the part where I wrote "there's a market for them"?
I'd prefer a 6-inch screen like my Nokia Lumia 1520 had, but those are hard to come by these days.
You make much sense. That's why apple and samsung lead the pack. The s7 5.1 and the edge 5.5. Ditto with apple. The V20 5.7 and alot of people don't like the large size. In order to stay competitive LG needs to step up their game! Offer two different models with same specs. As far as I'm concerned LG needs to listen to consumer's. Samsung did and have sold 40 million s7 series phone's. If the note wasn't a bust how many would have sold. LG needs to stop competing with the top two. Keep the damn price down. Question: how many one plus 3t's would sell if available too all carrier's??
Size, yes but I got used to it pretty quickly. UI? LG nailed it on the V20 as far as the notification shade and the small details.I slapped Nova on anyway. Quality control? Absolutely agree. If the V20 bootloops or has some other issue, the V20 will be my last LG phone for sure. LG got a whole heap of things right with the V20 though. I just hope they stop with this nonsense of releasing exclusive phones (aka LG V34 for Japan only which is the perfect size) and stop missing opportunities to capatilize on your competitor's downfall.(Note 7 explosion)
Agree I can't remember the last time I bought a phone that felt this complete all around. You can't go wrong with the V20.
OMG! The new CEO who came from the home appliances division? The mobile division is doomed then. The first LG washer I had was a total piece of crap. It only lasted 4 years and the repair tech said it would cost more to fix it than a new one. So we're on our 2nd LG washer which costs twice as much as the first one with our fingers crossed. We bought another LG because our condo's utility room is small and other brands would not fit in the space.
I agree on everything save for the claim that Samsung makes the best smartphone, I'll agree to disagree there heh.
Most people do not like phablets - proof?
EDIT - in fact I have done the research myself, and in the online preorder, 55% of people chose the iPhone 7+ over the Iphone 7. There ya go.
And that is talking about the iphone, where due to bezel excess, the Iphone 7 plus is almost like a tablet...
I don't think most don't like big phones more the other way around, everyone I know has a large phone, heck I won't even look at a phone sub 5.7. But yes there is a market for both there is a reason even apple makes a large phone now.
Fast Wireless charging, IP68, 4k display, better screen to body ratio, premium build quality, lower price than Samsung, micro SD expansion. Unlocked international purchases on day 1. Ain't rocket science to see what features are popular and where market is headed. I don't care about removable batteries anymore. Mine have just sat around unused.
LOL. All that, and cheaper than Samsung to boot. "We lose a little on every phone, but make it up in volume."
Lol you know it.
Amen Rinkeedink. People just cant get enough of fast wireless charging and 4K displays can they. /S
Haha I'm a spec *****, what can I say?
A 4k screen is overkill....seriously.....The rest of your comment I heartily agree with, but add get rid of their UI and go with a lightly skinned version of Nougat with mainly Google apps.
If LG is going to release an unlocked G6 in the US next year, they better work on their software support. The unlocked G5 has been lagging behind in updates when compared to the carrier variants. Last I checked, it was still on the July security patch. Meanwhile, some carrier models already have Nougat. Samsung treats their unlocked S7 (G930U) and S7 Edge (G935U) models the same way.
Are you serious? Both of em should have a bit more respect for the customers that fork out cash up front to buy their stuff. Thats just unacceptable.
Wow what a **** show.
A big-a#$ marketing budget and quality marketing without some random big budget actor and weird commercial. Copy Apple and Samsung (and now Google with the Pixel... sort of) with the marketing. It works.
And give customers what they want. Not some weird ass modular phone.
I expect it to be nothing like the G5. Hopefully removable batteries are still relevant to LG. I like the V20 and V10 better than the G5, for how I use a phone.
I think the article holds true, drop the prices and stop competing with apple & samsung. Yes, the V20 is an excellent offering but if you drop the price how many more would LG sell boatloads I would assume! The 500 to 550.00 range sounds more appropriate. This would put them in the plus territory! Just released in India yesterday let's see how they sell at 805.00. Maybe alot maybe not!!
The G5 might have not been a looker with its unibody aluminum shell but it works. If anybody looked into the way it was made they'd know it was put under 15x atmospheric pressure in the molding process and it can take beating. Take it from me who works in construction. I've dropped it many times and once from a lift 30 ft in the air. Still chugging along and my iPhone and Samsung touting co-workers all cracked a screen or two and I don't even have a case on mine and no cracked screen. It's a little beat up but not like the mangled mess an iPhone can become after a drop. Good luck replacing a screen with a bent corner. I've been on the G5 since day 1 and yall without one don't know what kinda headaches you could be avoiding. LG did right by this phone they just gave up to quick. And everybody loves there fragile all glass Samsung's and Apple's. LG provides top notch specs equal to whatever else comes out from Samsung and everybody else, just at a much lower price.
That's good for you. I'm still using my Nexus 6 without a case, but I do have a tempered glass screen protector. I take care of my phone's some people don't.
I have clear coat screen protector. But that's it. It's not tempered glass it's military grade plastic.
Me too, when i first bought my Nexus 6 i bought it with a Spigen case, after using it for 3 months i stop using it because it made the phone look and feel bigger than it actually is. it feels better in my hand now naked, i still have a tempered glass on the screen though.
I dropped my Nexus 6 a bit more than a year ago and completely shattered the display. Loved the thing so much that I spent over $200 to have the display replaced. Now it sits on an end table in my livingroom and still gets used at least a couple times a week.....but I'll always wonder if I could've hunted down a new N6 for that price instead of getting ripped off by those jerks who could barely keep a straight face when giving me the estimate, lol. I told them they were lucky I loved that phone
It's an underappreciated phone.
I find they kinda dont support monthly updates, and regular updates in a timely manner like a lot others. I've owned The G2/3/4/V-10 (skipped the G5).
My V10 has removable batteries and wireless charging, so....
and bootloops :-)
Not at the moment^
Except the V20 is bootlooping already.
A Korean LG V20 user experiences bootlooping
https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/5hnufx/a_korean_lg_v20_user_ex...
Korean, NOT the US phones so far, and given the Note 7 fiasco, any body who finds a fault with a main flagship phone is gonna say something about even if it is a little quirk on a phone. They don't need to ignore the facts, they needs to be smart about those facts and jump on it and correct those faults if they're to be successful..
LG will be releasing a case that supports its new fast wireless charger soon as well for the v20