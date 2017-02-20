The LG G6 will come with dual 13MP cameras at the back with a 125-degree field of view.
LG is back with yet another teaser of the G6, this time highlighting the dual camera at the back. Earlier leaks showed off the rear of the device, which sported a similar camera setup as the LG V20. In a blog post, LG confirmed that the G6 will feature a dual 13MP cameras at the back, as well as a front-facing shooter with a 100-degree field of view.
The rear camera will offer a 125-degree field of view, and LG says the regular sensor as well as the wide-angle lens are on an equal footing when it comes to image quality. With the G6 sporting a FullVision 18:9 display, LG is incorporating new features into the camera to take advantage of the display.
The camera will be able to shoot square images in a 1:1 ratio, making it easier to share on platforms like Instagram. There's also the ability to make GIFs from photos in your camera roll, a 360-degree panorama mode, a food mode that boosts color and saturation, and new filters for selfies.
The latest live images from 9to5Google show off the dual camera setup, as well as the always-on display at the front. Other details of the phone include a 5.7-inch "QHD+" display, Snapdragon 821, 32-bit Quad DAC, water resistance, and Google Assistant. The phone will be making its debut on February 26, so stay tuned for all the coverage from Mobile World Congress.
This thing sounds great. This could be LG's Note 4, a phone that does everything.
Such high hopes for this phone but for some reason I feel LG will drop the ball somehow.
I'm excited for this
They better shoot at the same time to create a 26mp photography otherwise its a stupid downgrade (just like the move from 16 to 12 was on the S7).
Im really excited for this phone.
The downgrade is dumb.. Upgrade the camera to a 16mp/13mp wide dual set up then maybe... I've been an LG user since the lgog..Maybe off to another adventure..My contact is up in October.. We'll see what's available..
It's still an LG. Easy pass
Amazing phone like always. Hopefully they fix the boot loops every one keeps getting. Pricing this phone right is the biggest concern.
If LG can undercut the S7 by a significant amount (shouldn't be too hard given Samsung's rumored pricing) this phone could definitely get LG back on track; I would guess this will be the lowest price point to get a phone with a 32 bit quad DAC without stepping back in time to the V10.
It looks like the G6 will be a lot more like the V20 than the G5 which I'd consider to be excellent news.
DayDream compatible?