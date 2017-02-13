The LG G6 will offer the best audio experience on a mobile device.

We already know a lot about the upcoming LG G6 thanks to numerous leaks and teasers, and today the company has confirmed that the phone will feature an upgraded 32-bit Quad DAC. LG rolled out a Quad DAC in the V20 last year, and this year's flagship will similarly offer audiophile-grade sound thanks to the South Korean company's continuining partnership with ESS Technologies.

LG says that the DAC on the G6 will be able to control the left and right audio channels separately for a balanced sound. The DAC also reduces static noise, and increased integration with the internal circuitry allows for a distortion level of just 0.0002%. It's not clear if we'll see the same DAC (ES9218) as that on the LG V20 with added refinements, or whether it will be a brand-new package.

The LG G6 will be unveiled on February 26 at MWC, with the phone expected to become available in its home market starting March 9.