So you've decided on an LG G6 — now the question is, what color do you get?

There are three great color choices on offer for the LG G6, and as usual they are all different in several ways to appeal to a wider audience. Fancy marketing names aside, you'll be able to choose from black, white and platinum. As the group they look great, but of course you're only going to be buying one.

Availability based on your country and carrier may differ, but LG has not put any specific restrictions on colors for any regions. So check out photos of these three options and some thoughts on who may want each one before you head to the store to buy an LG G6.

LG G6 in black

Black is most often the default choice for people, as it's an easy decision to stick with a basic color and retailers are usually stocked with it in the largest quantity. The black back glass doesn't have any texture or depth to it, meaning it should show scratches the least of the group.

More importantly for some, the front bezels are also black, providing the least reflection and distraction when you're looking at the screen. The black bezels also provide a smooth transition from the display to the hardware. The metal around the sides is a soft grey, which completes the slick look.

Who is it for?

Those who want a "safe" color choice should just go with black. It will look fine over time, and offers the least distraction when looking at the display.

LG G6 in white

If you're going to make a black phone, you might as well make one on the exact opposite end of the spectrum with white. There is a bit more to this color than you'd think by looking at renders, though, with a bit of pearlescence and sparkle dotted along the white back.

That means you get a slightly different look to the back depending on the angle the light hits it, but that feature also carries onto the front to shine extra light in your eyes. The white on the front also makes the screen bezels stand out more, which can diminish the visual effect of the LG G6's tall screen.

Who is it for?

If you don't want to go with a plain black but think platinum is just too much, you may like the subtle sparkle of the white LG G6. Just be aware of how it looks on the front and will reflect light toward your eyes.

LG G6 in platinum

Platinum is of course the most standout color of the LG G6. You can immediately pick it out from a crowd of other phones, but at the same time the blue-silver hue isn't nearly as loud as some other blue phones out there like the Galaxy S7 edge.

The platinum LG G6 has a distinctive look to its back because it isn't a solid color under the glass, but rather a slightly textured pane that offers a feeling of depth. It looks neat, but should also help conceal glass scratches that would otherwise show up on a plain surface.

On the downside, the platinum color continues onto the front of the phone, which can be distracting. It won't be as reflective as the white front, thankfully, but it's far from the sleek look of the black.

Who is it for?

If you want your phone to stand out a bit — whether it's on a table or in your hand — you are probably already drawn to the platinum color. Chances are that style will be worth the added distraction of the platinum flowing on the front.

Which color of the LG G6 are you most attracted to? Be sure to let us know in the comments!