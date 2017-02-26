No phone operates in a vacuum — it has direct competition on the shelves ready to fight for your money.
LG is positioning the G6 to go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the mass market, and that naturally means we're going to see how it compares to the great Google Pixel XL. Both phones are built on very similar internal specs, simply separated by a couple of features, and will surely be on the radar of those looking to sped top dollar on a leading phone.
So after spending plenty of time with the Pixel XL, and a bit more time with both phones together prior to the launch of the LG G6, here's our first look at how they line up.
The G6 fits everything into a much smaller package.
The LG G6 is all about fitting a big screen in a small body, and it really shows compared to the Pixel XL's slightly larger than usual bezels. Even with its extra screen height, the 5.7-inch LG G6 is smaller in every direction than the 5.5-inch Pixel XL. When you look at the numbers it can seem like a small difference of just a few millimeters here and there, but the G6 is noticeably easier to hold and reach across thanks to its narrower and thinner body. And for those who are obsessed with having smaller bezels, the G6 of course delivers here — it's the whole reason why the body can be so small while offering a solid screen size.
Of course the materials in use are similar between the two, with the bodies of both the LG G6 and Pixel XL made of aluminum and glass — the only difference is the proportions. The Pixel XL's glass "window" in the back provides necessary radio passage, while the G6 goes well beyond to go fully glass on the back. The G6 certainly grabs attention in a way that the simple Pixel XL can't, but then again that's just more glass to get scratched — and possibly cracked — as you use it. The rest of the bodies round out very similarly with smoothly sculpted metal and buttons in all of the usual places.
|Category
|LG G6
|Google Pixel XL
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.7-inch LCD
2880x1440
Gorilla Glass 3
Dolby Vision, HDR10
|5.5-inch AMOLED
2560x1440
Gorilla Glass 4
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Storage
|32GB (U.S., Europe)
64GB (Asia, Korea, Hong Kong, India, CiS)
|32/128GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|No
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Camera (Main)
|13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/1.8, OIS
71-degree lens, phase-detect AF
|12MP, 1.55µm pixels, f/2.0, PDAF, LDAF
|Camera (Wide)
|13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4
125-degree lens, fixed focus
|n/a
|Front Camera
|5MP, f/2.2
100-degree lens
|8MP, f/2.4
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.0
|Audio
|32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Asia only)
|Integrated SoC DAC
|Battery
|3300mAh
Non-removable
|3450mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless (U.S.)
|USB-C
PD Rapid Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP53
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
|154.7 x 75.74 x 8.6 mm
Now, how about those specs? As you see, things line up very comparably between the two despite the LG G6 launching a handful of months later. Both go with the same processor, RAM and base storage amounts, and the G6's battery is just a few percent smaller. The G6 of course has the benefit of a secondary wide-angle camera for really interesting shots, solid IP68 waterproofing and wireless charging (for those in the U.S.). For the Pixel XL, you're seeing wins in the availability of a 128GB storage model, Google-maintained software and an AMOLED screen for Daydream VR support.
We'll need to spend more time with the phones to determine which one comes out on top overall, and of course there will continue to be grey areas in which specific features are more important and will sway a decision. Even in phones this similar, there's enough differentiating the LG G6 and Pixel XL to make it a very interesting comparison.
LG G6
[custom:googlepixel]
Reader comments
LG G6 vs. Pixel XL: First comparison
I'd be interested in a phone with a similar form factor but a 5.2" screen. Bet it'd be shorter and slimmer than the regular iPhone. Ultra portable and compact without having to get a screen in the 4.5-4.7" range.
The memory card , DAC , cameras and Dual-SIM Setup alone blows the Pixel away, unfair comparison.
The North American G6 will have "weaker" audio specs than the Asian version?
That's what it looks like (Asia only). If it's the onboard Qualcomm DAC, that's a super letdown. Makes no sense.
Poor specs for the time, failed.
I'm seeing the G6 as an upgraded Pixel in terms of specs and features, which makes it a solid phone. I like LGs simplified approach to checking all of the boxes for a good phone even if this isn't a killer flagship for 2017.
That's actually the approach Pixel took.
Exactly. And despite the initial negative reaction to the Pixel, reviewers and users praised it because it did the basics incredibly well. I'm not mad at LG for this one.
You know, these android manufacturers have to address the elephant in the room. How is the LG 6 going to compete with the iPhone 8? It's not....
The G6 comes out on top alone because of the microSD slot, IP68 rating, wireless charging here in the US, and two rear cameras.
Again, hardware is just as important as software, and the Pixel XL doesn't cut it in the hardware department.
this is the first time i noticed another area LG cheaped out on... Gorilla glass 3 and not 4. smh
Apparently it has 3 on the front, 4 on over the cameras, and 5 on the back glass. That seems intentional versus cost saving.
Ok...I see, that's confusing as hell!
Why does it have to be glass backed? I hate that. Why only 32gb's? I hate that. I'm feeling so hateful over their choices. The screen shape...don't get me started :D