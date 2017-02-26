No phone operates in a vacuum — it has direct competition on the shelves ready to fight for your money.

LG is positioning the G6 to go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the mass market, and that naturally means we're going to see how it compares to the great Google Pixel XL. Both phones are built on very similar internal specs, simply separated by a couple of features, and will surely be on the radar of those looking to sped top dollar on a leading phone.

So after spending plenty of time with the Pixel XL, and a bit more time with both phones together prior to the launch of the LG G6, here's our first look at how they line up.

The G6 fits everything into a much smaller package.

The LG G6 is all about fitting a big screen in a small body, and it really shows compared to the Pixel XL's slightly larger than usual bezels. Even with its extra screen height, the 5.7-inch LG G6 is smaller in every direction than the 5.5-inch Pixel XL. When you look at the numbers it can seem like a small difference of just a few millimeters here and there, but the G6 is noticeably easier to hold and reach across thanks to its narrower and thinner body. And for those who are obsessed with having smaller bezels, the G6 of course delivers here — it's the whole reason why the body can be so small while offering a solid screen size.

Of course the materials in use are similar between the two, with the bodies of both the LG G6 and Pixel XL made of aluminum and glass — the only difference is the proportions. The Pixel XL's glass "window" in the back provides necessary radio passage, while the G6 goes well beyond to go fully glass on the back. The G6 certainly grabs attention in a way that the simple Pixel XL can't, but then again that's just more glass to get scratched — and possibly cracked — as you use it. The rest of the bodies round out very similarly with smoothly sculpted metal and buttons in all of the usual places.

Category LG G6 Google Pixel XL Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Display 5.7-inch LCD

2880x1440

Gorilla Glass 3

Dolby Vision, HDR10 5.5-inch AMOLED

2560x1440

Gorilla Glass 4 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Storage 32GB (U.S., Europe)

64GB (Asia, Korea, Hong Kong, India, CiS) 32/128GB Expandable microSD up to 2TB No RAM 4GB 4GB Camera (Main) 13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/1.8, OIS

71-degree lens, phase-detect AF 12MP, 1.55µm pixels, f/2.0, PDAF, LDAF Camera (Wide) 13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4

125-degree lens, fixed focus n/a Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2

100-degree lens 8MP, f/2.4 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC

USB-C 3.1 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC

USB-C 3.0 Audio 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Asia only) Integrated SoC DAC Battery 3300mAh

Non-removable 3450mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0

Qi wireless (U.S.) USB-C

PD Rapid Charging Water resistance IP68 IP53 Security One-touch fingerprint sensor One-touch fingerprint sensor Dimensions 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm 154.7 x 75.74 x 8.6 mm

Now, how about those specs? As you see, things line up very comparably between the two despite the LG G6 launching a handful of months later. Both go with the same processor, RAM and base storage amounts, and the G6's battery is just a few percent smaller. The G6 of course has the benefit of a secondary wide-angle camera for really interesting shots, solid IP68 waterproofing and wireless charging (for those in the U.S.). For the Pixel XL, you're seeing wins in the availability of a 128GB storage model, Google-maintained software and an AMOLED screen for Daydream VR support.

We'll need to spend more time with the phones to determine which one comes out on top overall, and of course there will continue to be grey areas in which specific features are more important and will sway a decision. Even in phones this similar, there's enough differentiating the LG G6 and Pixel XL to make it a very interesting comparison.

