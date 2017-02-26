Get to know everything that's inside the latest from LG.

The LG G6 isn't pushing the envelope in every spec category, but still has plenty of what you want in a top-end phone today. With a high-res display, dual cameras, fast charging and waterproofing there's lots to like here. Though perhaps some may see downsides in the Snapdragon 821 processor, limited 32GB storage in some regions and wireless charging that's exclusive to the U.S.

Here's the full spec sheet for the LG G6.

Category spec
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
Display 5.7-inch LCD
2880x1440
Gorilla Glass 3
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (MSM8996)
Storage 32GB (U.S., Europe)
64GB (Asia, Korea, Hong Kong, India, CiS)
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
RAM 4GB
Camera (Main) 13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/1.8, OIS
71-degree lens, phase-detect AF
Camera (Wide) 13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4
125-degree lens, fixed focus
Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2
100-degree lens
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
Audio 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Asia only)
Battery 3300mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless (U.S.)
Water resistance IP68
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
Colors Black, white, platinum

