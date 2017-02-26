Get to know everything that's inside the latest from LG.
The LG G6 isn't pushing the envelope in every spec category, but still has plenty of what you want in a top-end phone today. With a high-res display, dual cameras, fast charging and waterproofing there's lots to like here. Though perhaps some may see downsides in the Snapdragon 821 processor, limited 32GB storage in some regions and wireless charging that's exclusive to the U.S.
Here's the full spec sheet for the LG G6.
|Category
|spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Display
|5.7-inch LCD
2880x1440
Gorilla Glass 3
Dolby Vision, HDR10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (MSM8996)
|Storage
|32GB (U.S., Europe)
64GB (Asia, Korea, Hong Kong, India, CiS)
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|RAM
|4GB
|Camera (Main)
|13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/1.8, OIS
71-degree lens, phase-detect AF
|Camera (Wide)
|13MP (IMX258), 1.12µm pixels, f/2.4
125-degree lens, fixed focus
|Front Camera
|5MP, f/2.2
100-degree lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
|Audio
|32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Asia only)
|Battery
|3300mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless (U.S.)
|Water resistance
|IP68
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, white, platinum
Reader comments
R.I.P. removable battery
It's been a nice run
Stfu
Yawn
7.0 is disappointing
Apparently, retail versions get 7.1
I just don't understand...32 gig storage in 2017 is not cool. 3300 mAh battery, which is only a fraction larger than the V20 with the same size screen. Then to top it off, they make the quad DAC exclusive to Asia! Why? I was really looking for some good reasons to upgrade from my V20, but this would be a downgrade on multiple areas. 😕
How does this only have GG3 when GG5 is already released and on other phones?
Some people didn't like GG5.
I'm shocked that it doesn't have 6GB's of RAM.