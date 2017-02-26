Get to know everything that's inside the latest from LG.

The LG G6 isn't pushing the envelope in every spec category, but still has plenty of what you want in a top-end phone today. With a high-res display, dual cameras, fast charging and waterproofing there's lots to like here. Though perhaps some may see downsides in the Snapdragon 821 processor, limited 32GB storage in some regions and wireless charging that's exclusive to the U.S.

Here's the full spec sheet for the LG G6.