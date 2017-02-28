Lessons learned will translate into two very different flagships each year from LG.
As I traveled across the web reading what everyone had to say about the LG G6 I noticed two very distinct things:
Just about everyone who has touched one is pretty impressed.
The majority of the comments on articles about it are filled with disappointment and loathing.
The first thing can make that second thing hard to understand. Yes, phones are polarizing and no matter how much one person likes a thing there will be people who don't. But for the hivemind of the internet-of-Android to be so aligned against a thing that really does seem done well made me think a little bit. I decided the answer is actually pretty simple — there is no rule that says LG can only make one high-end global model per year.
If you're an internet Android enthusiast, the G6 isn't made to impress you. That's what the V30 (?) will be built to do.
The G6 is beautifully simple
The LG G6 is a complete opposite fo the G5. It's simple, beautiful, and designed to be the perfect phone for people who want a really good phone. That's far removed from experimental coatings and pluggable modules.
It's obvious that LG was concerned about the display, the size, and the user experience more than anything else. Not having touched it, I'll give them the display and the size — they certainly fit what most anyone would say is the standard for a great phone in 2017. Hearing others remark on the user experience part makes it sound like they've done a good job there as well, with a refined operating system and great camera. The G6 looks to be one of those phones that you'll be able to recommend to most anyone who actually needs a recommendation.
The G6 is LG's answer to the iPhone or the Pixel and it looks like they might have pulled it off.
Even the controversial moves of limiting wireless charging and high-definition audio to certain markets was a smart play. LG's market research says that most people don't care about either, and the people who care most have access to what they might want in their perfect phone. Not adding both options to every model keeps costs down, at the expense of different SKUs to keep track of. As does the 32GB storage space which is the size the vast majority would have bought had multiple options been available.
The G6 wasn't designed to replace a computer or to carry around entire seasons of your favorite shows or full 32-bit uncompressed audio libraries. That's because most people don't want any of that, and for those who do LG will have you covered with the V series.
The niche market wants more
And yes, enthusiasts that want more than the basics are a niche market. The V20 was made for us, and expect to see an even bigger rollout for the V30 (or whatever names gets attached).
Giving power-users a model with all the bells and whistles separate from the more consumer aligned G series makes sense in a lot of ways. For starters, LG needs to build a phone that they can sell and make some money. A phone that's simple, looks good, and does a few things really well is the right way to do it. Toss experimental ideas into a phone designed for people who appreciate experimental features and move the best of them into your consumer model.
Some of us want more than a Pixel or an iPhone can offer and LG has that covered with the V series.
If that sounds familiar it's because that's exactly what Samsung has been doing for a while. Think of the G6 as a reboot of LG and a new starting point.
If research shows people love the second screen and it can be used in the G7 without taking anything away, expect to see it. Expect to see the next crazy idea from LG to be in the next V phone, so people who love crazy new ideas can use it and provide feedback. Power users are more forgiving when it comes to aesthetics and we make a great group of lab monkeys. We're also the people who want things like removable batteries and a ton of storage to keep our music library for listening on expensive audio components.
Don't get too hard on LG for making their version of the Pixel or iPhone, because there are plenty of people who want to buy it. Carving out a chunk of that market is tough enough without being weighed down by things like modules or extra screens at the top to scare people away. Instead, sit back and think of what crazy-genius idea they might have in store for another V phone later this year.
Reader comments
Completely agreed. The v20 is nice, but was out of my price range. Went with a G5 and am very happy. I will be getting a V30 next time around. I want those bells and whistles next time.
Great article Jerry....Right on point.
The G6 isn't for everyone. Nice looking phone but not for me. I'm digging the V20 and may keep it past the V30.
Even the controversial moves of limiting wireless charging and high-definition audio to certain markets was a smart play. LG's market research says that most people don't"
I don't agree. LG are using market research to justify penny pinching measures.
That's what the majority of all businesses try to do " pinch pennies"
Just saying
I agree. Their 'market research' makes their omission of potential on point of parity into points of differentiation for competitors.
How do you know they're using market research to justify saving money? And if their research is accurate and that's what they're doing, then it's the right thing.
Totally agree i mean not meant for everyone.lg thinks beyond future and realistic design which is useful for people and not like samsung and apple do.same **** do it again and again...
My only issue with this phone is limiting it to 32gb of storage.
It looks like a great phone otherwise. Price is a key factor here.
I think the G6 looks great. Pretty much the only downside vs the S8 IMO is the 821 vs 835 but how much will that matter to most users over the next 2 years? Price will be the main factor for me. If it is $200 less than the S8 it may be my next phone. If they try to price similarly to Samsung I won't buy it.
Then u won't buy it.
To the average consumer, they're not going to care if its an 821 or 835. they want a good camera, good battery life and durable. LG seems like thats whats they did here. They made a really good phone the average consumer can get behind. Most people that are complaining about the processor are the techies, but seriously, how much of a difference will a 821 make vs the 835? Probably not a whole lot, especially for the average consumer. And I sell phones to them all day long. Not one ever asks about the processor. Just camera and battery.
This.
It's how it should be. The G line needs to be a flagship that is high quality and just works... Something normal people want to buy, not an experiment.
You don't fit a prototype cannon that may or may not explode onto your flagship, you trial it on something less important, than incorporate the finished model into the flagship when you've hammered out all the links.
I think part of the issue is that we come to look at the "G" series as LG's flagships since that is what it was before the "V" series came around. No one wants to see the "G" series gimped for no reason. They could have just made the "V" series the larger cousin without omitting extra features. I guess we will have to wait and see what the V30 has to offer.
G is the flagship the v is for power users. Same difference in Samsung s and note series
Well said and I completely agree.. can't wait to see the v30 this year.. I am still using my v10, waiting for a substantial upgrade
Perfect article. There is nothing wrong with the G6. It's a solid phone and will probably sell well. Experiment with the V line.
It's like the Galaxy S vs the Galaxy Note or the Huawei P vs the Huawei Mate
The Galaxy S, Huawei P and LG G lines are mainstream consumer devices, designed to look good and perform well without being overbearing. The Galaxy Note, Huawei Mate and LG V lines are kinda like flagship+ devices, taking many cues from their mainstream cousins but sprinkling a lot of extras, many of which appeal to power users.
"If you're an internet Android enthusiast, the G6 isn't made to impress you. That's what the V30 (?) will be built to do." This makes sense - except for the rumored $800 price point. Just how much do you expect the V30 to cost?
Great Read Jerry! I agree 100%, I really like this direction LG is going at trying to please everybody (in all actuality, that's impossible, because so many people have different preferences on what they want in a smartphone), from the Tech Enthusiasts who wants the so-called "latest and greatest" to the everyday Consumer who wants the basics of a Smartphone.
I also feel LG has reached an end of it's experimentation with their G Series and finally looked into what Consumers want in a smartphone, NOW I'm even more excited about LG's V Series! ^_^
Can't wait until the G6 available so that I can purchase it!, I just hope it don't take too long to be available like LG did with the V20. :)
I think this article is a reaching helpful hand at a sinking body. First, if the G6 is not meant to impress, why are they expecting 750 $ or € as a start-up price ?
Second, if the V30 is THEE device, how come most experts reckon the 2nd screen will disappear ? What is there impressive at that ?
The reality is that LG are just trying to be profitable on the G6 by lowering the specs : no Snapdragon 835, Gorilla Glas 3, ... Cheap components, lower specs for the rest of the world, a high price tag. The device is more of a pathetic attempt to screw users : you can get a Xiaomi Note 2 with similar specs for 150 less than the G6 and their configuration is the same all over the globe.
The problem for LG is that some customers have studied marketing too. And they will look elsewhere.
Dude, whoosh, we LG owners are mostly cynical because every single phone has had awful reliability, I'm on my third G4, and LG has been abysmal in handling warranty requests.
Snap out of it.
I guess it will depend upon the price point for the G6. It they keep it at $499 to $550 it might be worth it given that it only has 32GB and an 821 processor in the U.S.
I personally enjoy (my first LG phone) the V20.
I would like to see the following updates on the V30 . . ??
1. Design the 2nd screen so that it can expand into the regular screen when you turn off the 2nd screen. You would then have about a 6" screen for watching videos, etc.
2. Enlarge the battery capacity to at least 3500mAh - Keep it removable
3. Give us a better Camera Stabilizer
4. Continue to improve the DAC and leave the 3.5mm alone.
5. Make sure the accessories are available at launch, i.e., cases, cables, extra batteries, etc.
6. If they have some additional color selections that would be nice.
I'm not sure if this is a feature of the Android OS of the V20 but I am able to put 7 programs at the bottom of the screen and 5 programs on the row above by changing the screen settings. PLEASE DO NOT CHANGE THIS FEATURE.
You know, they could do the expandable display thing to make it so it could shift the aspect ratio from 16:9 to 18:9, and they could maybe even optimize it to automatically switch when there's 18:9 content being played. That wouldn't make me buy the V30 (I'll definitely be getting the G6 this year), but that option would be killer. In fact, now I kind of wish the G6 had it so the always-on display was that top section of the display.
Agreed.
I applaud LG for the G6. It puts them back on solid footing and is a phone that will have wide appeal with the right price point. If the hardware doesn't self destruct like past models that is.
Agree. Too many people are comparing the g6 to the V series.
"Even the controversial moves of limiting wireless charging and high-definition audio to certain markets was a smart play. LG's market research says that most people don't care about either".
Totally disagree - since when was it announced that G Models were no longer LG flagship line? The V Models - sparse/limited availability outside the US. Being in the UK, I bet you the LG G6 will still retail above £500 sim free - for that, I want some bells and whistles, not that I consider 64GB memory, wireless charging or Hi-fi music any of these things - they should come as standard for that price margin.
I was an LG user for a long time. I still have an use my LG G3 (just used it at the gym 20 minutes ago). I had the Optimus G, G3 and G4. The G4 was a let down. Had two that died in six months (bootloop on the first, dead screen on the second). I had always wanted a Note so when the Note 7 came out, I grabbed one. Well we know how that went. Still, my one week impression of Samsung from the Note 7 made me try the S7E. It is not a Note 7 but I certainly don't hate it. Then I started to embrace Samsung Pay. Target and Home Depot do not accept mobile payment but Samsung Pay works in both locations. In fact it works just about everywhere. It also accepted my Bank's debit card when Android Pay did not. Lastly, I've already earned over $50.00 in Visa and Best Buy gift cards simply for buying the groceries and kitchen items I would have bought using a physical card anyway.
Samsung Pay is why I don't have a Pixel and why, as nice as it looks, I probably will not get a G6. Until Android Pay is as prevalent as Samsung Pay, Samsung has my loyalty. I'm not exactly suffering with its devices either. If the Note 8 is simply a non-exploding Note 7, I'm all in.
32 Gb of storage and a small, non-removable battery without wireless charging at a (probably) similar price point to the S8 doesn't make this a competitive device. LG has a bad habit of shooting themselves in the foot on otherwise great devices and it's a shame because the post-Note 7 wariness could have worked in their favor.
It look like the S8 has a small battery
If the next V phone is for people who hang out in places like this, let's hope they apply the same shrink ray technology to it, because the V10 and V20 are just too big. Even for me, who likes large screens.
We like big phones.
I guess not every company can afford to release an equally capable S and Note.
Only 32 GB base storage and 3300 mAh battery will probably prevent me from considering it. No I don't care about SD cards I care about internal storage and believe 64 GB should be minimum.
Agreed.
100% agree with you Jerry! I just recently got the V20 and this thing fits all my bells and whistles beautifully!! Looks like I'll be looking at the Note and 'V" series from here on out!
I also agree the 32gb should NOT be standard storage space in todays market!
On point Jerry, simple sells. the complicated stuff for the android central demographic is much different.
Okay. Now make a similar case for the HTC U Ultra. Same sort of negative Android fanboy response; same sort of not-our-everything-and-the-kitchen-sink-flagship flagship.