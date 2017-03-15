LG G6 is an exceptionally solid flagship device from South Korea's other smartphone maker.
What makes a decent flagship smartphone? Is it the look of its hardware, the size of its bezels, or the specifications under the hood? Or is it simply that it's a balanced merger of all these things — a conservative cornucopia of smartphone features you'd be most likely to use and capabilities you won't realize you've ever lived without.
LG hasn't exactly struck gold with this kind of flagship. The past few years have been sort of dull, what with the confusedly modular G5 and leather-heavy G4. However, things feel different with the LG G6; it's an exceptionally good smartphone, and not once in the past two weeks of wielding it have I been frustrated by something it doesn't do well.
Do I think the G6 could help regain momentum lost on its predecessor? Not entirely — at least not without a cohesive, competitive and exhaustive marketing campaign. But I do find myself changing my mind about what I'd suggest to a friend if she were in the market for an Android device. And with this year's protracted launch of Samsung's next-generation Galaxy flagship, it really feels like it's LG's time to show off its smartphone-making abilities.
Seriously stylin' hardware
I've had the privilege of watching LG's flagship design evolve over the years, beginning with the launch of the LG Optimus G. I really liked that phone. Its crystal and glass construction, as it were, felt truly premium against the backdrop of plasticky Android smartphones storming the seas at the time.
Obviously, we've come a long way since then, but I can't help but feel like the G6 hearkens back to that particular era of smartphone design. The G6's candy bar look and masculine metallics are seriously cool and I like that LG is finally showing some design prowess of its own. Also, while its rounded corners are definitely a gimmick, they're cute, and I like that they add a bit of flair to the device — that's so LG.
I found the G6 to be a tad soft, despite Gorilla Glass front and back.
Perhaps the G6's only major design flaw is that despite its various levels of Gorilla Glass covering — Gorilla Glass 3 on the display and camera, Gorilla Glass 5 on the back — it's a bit soft. I managed to ding up my review unit with a light drop from a few inches on a garden path.
I'm also glad to see the G6 maintain the volume button layout from the G5. Some of my peers enjoyed the volume buttons on the back of the G3 and G4, but I wasn't a fan. I like that the G6's configuration is usable even if I have my eyes closed; I don't constantly confuse the power button for the volume buttons. It's easier to take a screenshot, too.
About the screen aspect ratio
If you haven't already heard, the G6 offers up an 18:9 aspect ratio on its 5.7-inch display. At present, the smartphone is one of the "tallest" of the Android bunch, and though its aspect ratio effectively narrows out your screen space — a 16:9 display at 5.7-inches is drastically different from an 18:9 display at the same screen size — you may find that the elongated screen makes it easier to use the interface one-handed.
I appreciated the extra space afforded for the on-screen navigation buttons. Though this is a generation where we're often comparing screen sizes, I don't think a massively wide smartphone for the sake of the viewing experience is particularly user-friendly, anyway. I'd rather have something that's easier to wield.
Two cameras for the price of one
One of the more intriguing features of the LG G6 is its dual camera setup, which is similar to its cousin, the LG V20. (I compared the shooting capabilities of both devices, if you're interested.) The hardware includes two 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, one of which shoots at 71-degrees with an aperture of f/1.8, while the other snaps at a wide angle of 125-degrees with an aperture at f/2.4.
Unlike the regular 13-megapixel sensor, the secondary camera isn't equipped with OIS, though that's a non-issue unless you're shooting in the deepest darks. The wide-angle lens is certainly useful and wonderful to have, but I don't really see it becoming my primary shooter — at least not for most types of photos.
I usually shoot with a Pixel, but over the past few weeks I have barely picked it up.
I love anywhere there is scenery. I plan most of my day trips, extended stays, and even my morning walks based on where there are beautiful things to gawk at — the world is simply a wondrous place! Most of the time, I'm shooting with the Pixel XL, but over the past few weeks, I've barely picked it up. (We also compared those two.)
The LG G6 is more than capable enough, and I appreciated the ability to quickly switch camera modes, or turn on the wide-angle lens to capture a sunset. The G6 works well in low-light situations, too, and I was pleased with the amount of detail it managed to capture with simply a candle offered as the light source.
Overall, the G6's camera abilities are a major improvement over its predecessors. Photos came out relatively well-balanced and easy to edit, and I didn't feel the need to "over filter" in an attempt to hide the camera's inabilities. My one gripe about the G6's wide-angle camera, however, is that I can't use it in third-party apps. I would love to utilize it in Snapchat, for instance, or inside a video messaging app.
Some of the G6's extra camera abilities feel like added fluff in an attempt sell the world on a "feature-filled" camera app. Like other Android smartphones, LG offers panoramic, slow-motion, and time-lapse shooting modes, which are legitimately useful features to have baked inside the native camera application.
But as I discovered features like the ability to shoot a square-sized photo and built-in vintage filters, I started to feel a bit of interface claustrophobia. Does anyone need that many adjustments before shooting a selfie? I know the answer, but my point is that this is precisely what third-party apps are for.
The software is fine otherwise
I'm not adverse to trying out whatever a manufacturer's idea of the Android interface is like. If anything, it gives me a bit of insight into the brand and whether there is an actual consistency to the design. And if I don't like it, I can swap out most elements using a simple custom launcher.
LG's theming engine is spectacular.
Thankfully, with the LG G6, I don't feel I need to swap things out, because LG's theming engine for its interface is spectacular. I like the preloaded themes that are offered, and if you're crazy about an icon pack on the Play Store but you don't want to go gaga with a theming app, you can easily change app icons from the G6's setting menu. Having the choice is nice!
In the G6's case, the best part about its software is that it comes preloaded with Google Assistant, though that's not a reason to buy it. If anything, it's just nice to know that Android's best parts are being distributed among the masses, at least in minor increments for now.
The bottom line
The LG G6 is definitely the company's return to form: It's equipped with stellar hardware, it's water resistant, it's stylish, and it's certifiably unique in its own right — this is what is looks like when LG has a hit on its hands! The only bummer is that with Samsung readying to storm onto the scene with its own flagship smartphone, it's a wonder if the G6 will manage to compete. At the very least, it's good to see LG get the cart back on track. And if the price is right, we could see LG officially mark its comeback.
Reader comments
LG G6 second opinion: This one's the best
Yep, I'm still rockin my LG Optimus G Pro....
Tempted.....but I'll wait to see what the Note brings.
Looks good, I really like the flat screen so you can put a tempered glass protector on it unlike the ridiculous curved screen of my S7.
As an European there's zero to praise in the G6. The SOC is last years and it offers absolutely nothing than last year's S7 doesn't. In fact, the S7 is still a better phone than the G6.
The only thing I can praise LG this year for is in regards to the inclusion of a theme engine that allows for a BLACK UI THEME. ALLELUIA! Compared to the G5's horrendous UI, at least this year LG allows us to fix tbeir terrible taste in design beyond the replacement of the launcher.
Of course, it will make no difference to me as I don't even consider phones without Qi charging let alone one that I can't use with one hand. And the likelihood of these updates coming to the G4 are bellow zero. But still, at least the G6 has that going for it... Though it's very little.
"As an European there's zero to praise in the G6. The SOC is last years and it offers absolutely nothing than last year's S7 doesn't. In fact, the S7 is still a better phone than the G6."
The Snapdragon 821 is ONLY 7 Months old as far as Consumer Availability is concerned (ASUS Zenfone Deluxe 3 Special Edition released in August of 2016), it's not last years tech, the SD835 is not even commercially available for it to be crowned the successor to the 821, once it's in the Consumers hands, THEN, it'll officially be the Successor.
Product Announcement is one thing, Availability is another.
Stop beating a dead horse, what's done is done, LG is not going to halt production of the LG G6 just to put in a newer processor that's been boasted about ON paper, not really knowing how this SOC will perform in reality, just blinded by it's Specs.
LG even said themselves that this device is not really aimed towards Spec Heads but towards the Mass Market, and from their surveys, a Spec sheet doesn't come into thought.
Quote from one of the Executives from LG:
"“(The) LG smartphone has so far targeted a niche market for a minority of enthusiasts. However, as the smartphone market has become more mature, it is becoming hard to make new innovation,” LG Electronics chief Jo Seong-jin told reporters Monday at Mobile World Congress, which kicked off in Barcelona on the same day.
“Instead of making unnecessary innovation, we want to focus on the fundamentals of smartphones such as safety and quality,” Cho added."
Source: KoreaHerald
And if LG were to do that, the time window of the LG G6 to be released would've been around May or June, and people will have something else to complain about.
The argument about the S7 being better than the LG G6 seems one-sided, you don't have the LG G6 to make that comparison to come up with a fair conclusion.
The Financial Forecast of LG showcasing their LG G6 remains to be seen, it's best to withhold judgement, we don't know how'll they'll market this device, or what the price REALLY IS (I'm personally waiting for official pricing, not speculative pricing).
Well then they better price it accordingly. If they price it $700+ like rumors have said, it will be DOA. It is not all about specs, but if a unknowing consumer walks in and sees Snap 821 vs Snap 835 at the same price, they are going to go with the one they feel gets more bang for their buck.
Price matters at the end of the day, but average consumers won't care about the chip in the phone. I used to sell phones, quit last month, and rarely had any customers asking me about the chips in the phones.
Exactly! The Everyday Consumer is not going to come up to a front counter asking the seller, does this smartphone have the latest SOC? What's it's benchmark scores? What image sensor does this smartphone carry? How well is the screen calibrated? More than likely a Consumer is wondering what device to buy at a reasonable price.
Explain to me how the S7 is a better phone than the G6?
I'm rocking one of the built in dark theme on my G5 right now man.
It be nice if they came out with a 5.0" one.
And make it as powerful as the big one.
If the price is right then I'm getting it, if not, then I'll just wait for the Lg V30.
Yup, I feel the same way.
Hey Flo, can you "OK Google" with the screen off? Custom phrase available?
Flo is the theming engine improved from the V20? Does it allow you to change icons separately from color scheme? Are there more choices compared to the V20?
Thanks!
Lg builds a great phone. In the 3months that I had the v10, I realized that it was a solid device that operated quite perfectly. But after 3 months, I gave it up for 2 major reasons. 1- the sheer bulk of this phone was to much to bear. 2- the hifi dacs were unimpressive especially compared to the sound system in the axon7 which also features dolby atmos. A few other things that bothered me was it's lackluster lcd screen, and poor battery life. In the G6 I thought they would have had a winner. But the fact that they omitted the hifi dacs on the US version was an instant deal killer. If you compare the G6 with the Axon 7, you'll find that the G6 has the 821 chip compared to the 820(ever so slightly faster that you wouldn't notice), and the dual camera. All other specs are much better on the axon7 for a lot less money. You get a top built device, super amoled screen, double the internal storage, all day plus battery life, and for audiophiles and movie watchers, that hifi dolby atmos is unbeatable. I also have the wonderful galaxy S7 EDGE, but I like the axon7 better.
Flo is now officially my favorite AC writer. Keep rockin' the foxes for your wallpaper.
I never had a problem with the design of the LGs, i loved the G2 (not so much the G3), the G4 and the V10. my problems with LG are of different nature:
- Availability in my country (Switzerland)
- absurd high prices (for V20 and now G6)
- boot loops and overheating
So the G6 might be a great phone technically, but after holding it for 2 weeks, even the reviewer won't be able to tell if it'll suffer from boot loops and i won't spend 750 euros for an 18:9 screen...