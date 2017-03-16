Let's make this clear right away: the LG G6 is a great phone. It feels very comfortable in your hands, and the camera is amazing. Not to say that it doesn't have it's shortcomings, but for LG, this is a great leap forward over the previous iteration.

I'm Michael Fisher, better known as MrMobile, and if you're looking to buy an Android phone that's not made by Samsung, start here. Even with losing the removable battery and using last year's chipset, LG's new flagship should turn some heads.

Check out Android Central's review of the LG G6 or all of their coverage of the LG G6.

