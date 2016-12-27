An early look at the LG G6 shows off several changes, and a few similarities.

LG hasn't fared well in its attempt to build a modular phone with the LG G5, and it looks like the company is shelving the platform after just one generation. Renders of the upcoming LG G6 have surfaced on Gear by way of OnLeaks, giving us an early look at the device.

From the renders, it looks like the company is continuing where it left off from the LG G5. The G6 will likely feature a dual camera setup at the back, with a fingerprint sensor located beneath the camera. One major change is the modularity aspect — or lack thereof. It's no secret that LG failed to gain any momentum whatsoever for its Friends modular accessories, and the company's implementation wasn't ideal as it involved sliding out the battery and restarting the phone to switch out an accessory.

Other details include a USB-C charging port at the bottom, 3.5mm jack up top, and a metal frame round the sides. The back is said to be made out of "highly reflective metallic material," and will be available in a glossy finish. The renders also highlight a matte back, and LG may include wireless charging this time around. And it looks like the days of removable batteries in LG's flagships are numbered as well.

Given that we're still a few months away from the unveil and that the renders are based off of CAD designs, it is likely that the retail model of the LG G6 may differ from what's highlighted above. What would you like to see in the LG G6?