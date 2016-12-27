An early look at the LG G6 shows off several changes, and a few similarities.
LG hasn't fared well in its attempt to build a modular phone with the LG G5, and it looks like the company is shelving the platform after just one generation. Renders of the upcoming LG G6 have surfaced on Gear by way of OnLeaks, giving us an early look at the device.
From the renders, it looks like the company is continuing where it left off from the LG G5. The G6 will likely feature a dual camera setup at the back, with a fingerprint sensor located beneath the camera. One major change is the modularity aspect — or lack thereof. It's no secret that LG failed to gain any momentum whatsoever for its Friends modular accessories, and the company's implementation wasn't ideal as it involved sliding out the battery and restarting the phone to switch out an accessory.
Other details include a USB-C charging port at the bottom, 3.5mm jack up top, and a metal frame round the sides. The back is said to be made out of "highly reflective metallic material," and will be available in a glossy finish. The renders also highlight a matte back, and LG may include wireless charging this time around. And it looks like the days of removable batteries in LG's flagships are numbered as well.
Given that we're still a few months away from the unveil and that the renders are based off of CAD designs, it is likely that the retail model of the LG G6 may differ from what's highlighted above. What would you like to see in the LG G6?
Reader comments
LG G6 renders reveal dual camera setup, no sign of modular design
time to get rid of the G series and start fresh
I have been with the G series since the O.G. . I would like to see a more durable design. My G4 felt good in the hand and the G5 feels so fragile
G4 felt durable but mine had a bootloop issue not warranted by lg since it was the international model. It also had the worse touch screen of any flagship phone that i have used,poor battery life, and camera focus took like five seconds in low light motion.
But putting all that aside... Sure it was durable, physically speaking
I hope LG stays with the removable battery cover design, as in the G4, V10 and V20. I don't see a reason to not do it, other than to follow the mainstream designs. A sealed design doesn't guarantee better sales, just look at HTC 10, a well reviewed phone by most counts, yet under performed in terms of sales.
The camera, and removable battery cover and good overall specs were the reason I got the G4 - we did have the bootloop issue, luckily LG in Taiwan replaced the logic board under warranty. I do think that should be covered no matter what, since it was a widespread problem.
Non-removable batteries are bigger.
Yeah, just ask Samsung.
HTC has bigger issues than sealed phones.
Hopefully they use an Amoled display. Or a better lcd screen.
They definitely won't use an AMOLED display.
Like... a G6, like a G6...
I'd like to see less bugs. Im on my 4th G5 since it came out.
1. Had GPS issues
2. Had GPS issues with backlight bleed.
4. Had GPS issues, backlight bleed and phone went completely dead. Wouldn't charge nor would it work with brand new battery.
<wishful thinking> Volume buttons on the back would be nice... </wishful thinking>
Why must every phone look like an iPhone? Hopefully this isn't a final design.
You need new glasses or contacts. That looks nothing like an iPhone.
Either that's a small screen or thick phone (large battery). Hopefully a thick phone.
I really like the loo of this. A flat back/ flush camera most likely means bigger battery.