And a free Google Home is just one of the promos Verizon is offering with pre-orders.

We just got a hot tip about the Verizon LG G6 from one of those people who are close to the action and it looks like pre-orders will be cranking up this week and everyone can get in on a great promo!

According to this quick pic of some Verizon internal materials, pre-orders start Friday, March 17 for the LG G6. It appears that everyone who pre-orders gets the free Google Home LG is offering, while folks upgrading on an existing plan will also get a $200 trade-in for select devices. If you're coming to Verizon as a new customer (or opening a new line) they have a sweet 43-inch LG TV for you, too. These promos also stack with Verizon's $650 Switcher offer if you're coming from another carrier and the FIOS $500 bundle promo for new customers.

We're told the pricing will be $672 (or $28 per month for 24 months) and the release date is April 7 as previously reported.

The G6 looks like one of LG's best phones yet and it's a throwback to a higher quality and manufacturing process that many feel the company lost with the past few G series models. The G6 is scheduled to launch April 7 in the U.S. and Canada. If you're interested, you can get more details by signing up here.