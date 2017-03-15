And a free Google Home is just one of the promos Verizon is offering with pre-orders.
We just got a hot tip about the Verizon LG G6 from one of those people who are close to the action and it looks like pre-orders will be cranking up this week and everyone can get in on a great promo!
According to this quick pic of some Verizon internal materials, pre-orders start Friday, March 17 for the LG G6. It appears that everyone who pre-orders gets the free Google Home LG is offering, while folks upgrading on an existing plan will also get a $200 trade-in for select devices. If you're coming to Verizon as a new customer (or opening a new line) they have a sweet 43-inch LG TV for you, too. These promos also stack with Verizon's $650 Switcher offer if you're coming from another carrier and the FIOS $500 bundle promo for new customers.
We're told the pricing will be $672 (or $28 per month for 24 months) and the release date is April 7 as previously reported.
The G6 looks like one of LG's best phones yet and it's a throwback to a higher quality and manufacturing process that many feel the company lost with the past few G series models. The G6 is scheduled to launch April 7 in the U.S. and Canada. If you're interested, you can get more details by signing up here.
Reader comments
Nice!
Not too bad on the pricing.
I WANT THIS PHONE NOW!!!!
The pricing is fair and the promo well it'll all depend on If folks really think they need a TV most don't at this point . And if there willing to trade up from there current phone for a LG . Knowing that the 600 pound gorilla is just around the corner. But hey they have to at least try. But will it move the needle for LG
The price is pretty nice and tempting.