LG is back on the right track with the G6.
The Spring smartphone launch season is under way, and LG made a calculated decision to get out ahead of most phones with a late-February announcement of the G6. Coming in less than a year after the all-but-failed G5 and just a few months beyond the niche market V20, the G6 is what will be advertised as the phone from LG hoping to create a halo for its whole lineup.
Well time flies, and we're no longer talking about our first impressions of the LG G6 or saying how much longer you'll have to wait to buy it. I've been using the phone for a full month now, and it's already on sale in many countries. There's a certain bit of perspective that you get from using a phone for a long time that you don't get from an initial review period, and that's why we continue to use and revisit these great phones to see how they continue to perform.
Here are my thoughts on using the LG G6 for the past month.
Catching up.
LG G6 Hardware
If there's one thing LG accomplishes yearly with its hero phone, it's mixing it up to keep things fresh. Since the original Optimus G we haven't seen an propensity for similar or iterative designs year after year, and the G6 coming from last year's plasticky and modular G5 is a fantastic example of LG continuing its mixed strategy. But unlike last year, I'm quite impressed by the G6's hardware — from a design, materials and execution standpoint.
The G6 signals a return to getting the basics right, kicking the gimmicks aside.
From first glance the G6 is indeed a bit more generic-looking than the often wacky designs LG usually goes with, but that's totally fine with me — it signals a return to getting the basics right. Big claims of reliability aside, the G6 just feels solid with its thick metal frame, considerable heft and precisely inlaid pieces of glass. Yes I know that the back glass will get scratched over time, but that's something I've lived with just fine on the Galaxy S7 and Pixel XL just fine.
And I shouldn't gloss over the fact that LG finally chose to add in IP68 water resistance to its flagship, which is increasingly becoming a must-have feature for smartphone buyers — and one that Samsung constantly hangs its hat on. Of course that all-but-necessitated the move to a sealed battery compartment, but that's a fine trade-off for me.
I'm still appreciating the "large screen in small body" form factor of the G6 as well, particularly after taking a short break to review the hefty HTC U Ultra. It's great to have a relatively compact, narrow phone that I can reach across and manage in one hand when needed. Even with its small bezels it's still a chore to reach that notification shade sometimes, though, but as it stands it hasn't been a bit enough issue for me to resort to that garish notification shade navigation button.
LG fit everything inside that you'd expect — the only pain is regional hardware differences.
This is one of the better smartphone screens I've seen to date, and it's worth reiterating that I'm thankful for the enhanced focus on max brightness from LG this time around. You can see the screen and use it in direct sunlight, even though it still feels a tad more reflective than the AMOLED competition — but of course LG loves its LCD and doesn't seem to be keen on changing. The resolution and color reproduction are top notch as well. The only thing I've picked up about this display that's a potential downside here is the touch response, which seems a bit weaker than phones like the Pixel XL — the first software update to this model did remedy it some, and it's not enough of an issue to make me not want to use the G6, but the tuning still seems a bit off to my fingers.
Up to speed
LG G6 Software and experience
Despite LG offering one of the cleaner non-stock interfaces out there, I didn't last long before switching over to my tried-and-true setup of Google Now Launcher, Google Calendar and Google Keyboard on the G6. It's not that LG's offerings are particularly bad in any way — and I'm sure millions will stick with what's pre-installed — but I just have muscle memory that is best served by Google's apps. Thankfully Android offers you this choice, and the G6 handles all of these apps as defaults with no issue.
The parts of the interface that aren't easily changed, like the lock screen, notification shade and settings, get the job done and do it with a simple white-and-black layout punctuated by subtle pops of color I can appreciate. I like that LG has really reigned things in to follow Google's design guidelines while still having its own feel — that's what Android is all about.
LG has come a long way in software, and I like what I see now.
LG's tweaks to the software don't seem to bog down the system at all either, as performance is still strong on the G6, albeit short of spectacular. I don't get the feeling that I'm using some sort of next-generation mind-blowing device that's so fast it surprises me, but everything works as it should and does so without any crashes or issues — as it turns out, that isn't always a given even on high-end phones. (Part of this may be that touch response I was talking about before as well.) LG has tweaked and tuned as much performance as possible out of the Snapdragon 821 processor, and I don't feel like that's a bottleneck in any way. And looking forward a year, I'm sure it'll continue to work just fine then as well — there's more than enough power for what we do today.
Battery life from the 3300mAh battery has been just fine for me, right in line with what I get out of my Pixel XL and Galaxy S7 edge. I can go through a full day of my typical use with roughly 25% left in the tank, or push it hard and get down to probably 10% at the end of the day. Aside from days when I'm traveling and absolutely hammering the G6, I can't get the battery to die before bedtime — that's a great sign. And again, I'm just not upset about the loss of a removable battery here considering the capacity you're getting in this phone. 3300mAh in the G6 is 500mAh larger than the G5, and even 100mAh larger than the V20.
Industry leader
LG G6 Camera
The LG V20 was my first time really exploring LG's dual camera setup, and I fell in love with it. I think it's such an excellent idea, and I'm glad LG has doubled down (get it?) on the dual camera setup with the G6 by moving to using the same sensor behind both lenses. Beside not being the biggest fan of the V20 as a complete phone, the one really frustrating part about using the wide-angle camera was how much different the photos could look due to its lower resolution and lower-quality sensor. With that fixed, I'm absolutely loving having this wide-angle camera available with a single tap.
It just gives you a unique look that you usually only get from snapping on a cumbersome secondary lens to your phone, and it's always ready to go without any extra accessory. I often find myself shooting with the wide-angle camera first, then tapping to take a standard shot second — it's that good.
I've talked plenty about the surprisingly great quality of the main camera, and it absolutely continues to deserve praise for matching what the Google Pixel XL can do while also raising the bar in some areas. I very rarely take a photo with the LG G6 that isn't up to par, and I'm regularly surprised by the shots I get out of it. It's definitely a bit on the punchier side when it comes to colors, but it's done in a tasteful way; and the HDR mode doesn't go overboard, which I enjoy.
Combine the two experiences and you get a wonderful total camera package that can be a huge deciding factor in how many people buy this phone. It's no wonder that LG was so convinced that it wanted to stick with this dual camera setup — it's a real differentiator in the market, especially on a phone that in so many ways just matches what its biggest competition (Samsung) is offering.
One to consider
LG G6 One month on
With a full month of usage behind me, I've come to most of the same conclusions we found in our original review from back at MWC 2017. LG chose to ditch the gimmicks in 2017 and just make an all-around great phone, matching the competition in terms of hardware, specs, features and capabilities while delivering a top-notch camera as well. This isn't just impressive from the standpoint of being LG's best ever top-end phone, but by being a great overall phone to stand up against anything else out there today.
LG's marketing power and ability to leverage current mind share just can't stand up to the likes of Samsung, and it will rely heavily on carrier partnerships around the world to push the G6. That's just a reality of where the market — and LG's smartphone business — stands right now. But despite the fact that its sales will be far behind the Galaxy S8's no matter what, the G6 is nothing short of a great phone. If LG keeps making G series phones like this, only good things can happen from here.
Reader comments
Love the look of the new G6... Clean neat and nothing crazy. It will make a beautiful paperweight when it bootloops in 6 to 12 months. Thanks but no thanks LG!
Obviously it's tough to prove a negative there for LG to say "it won't bootloop!" so we'll just have to follow it over time and see what happens.
Can we say the same thing for Samsung battery? Just asking?
Absolutely warranted to still be skeptical of Samsung batteries for the same reason.
I'll order a Samsung with fries.. hold the fire please
I heard they're having a fire sale on the refurbished Note.
I think 95% of people would forgive the bootloop issues if LG actually committed to make things right for customers. It took months of waiting for LG to even admit the issue and they never made an official press release, just some employee made a statement to a reporter. They didn't extend warranties, they didn't honor out of region or 2nd owner warranties, they basically gave the middle finger to a whole lot of loyal LG buyers. I will not do business with a company that won't admit when it's wrong and try to make things right.
Same can be said for Samsung and warranty/recall issues. Looks like HTC and the Pixel are a safe haven for buyers.
I only worry if LG has fixed the bootloop issues of the past few devices. The real trouble is that those issues tend to not show up until 6 months to a year after using the phone regularly.
There's been no widespread boot loop issue with the G5/V20.
This statement is easily disproven by a simple Google search, but alright.
Do a Google search for GS7 boot loop. Guess what you'll find. You can do this with any phone.
Lie!
The widespread issue was the on G4 a few of the G5 and the V10!
And i heard that you were unattractive but does that make it true?
Regurgitated information is a terrible thing to waste do your own research before stating facts!
Gendo, the g4 and g5 have extreme bootloop issues
Neither the g5 nor the v20 have widespread issues.
They actually took precautions to avoid boot loops.
They determined the boot loop was caused by overheating of the processor.
So they move the processor away from the battery, somewhat isolated battery from processor, added a heat sink/pipe to disper the heat from the processor.
On top of that they went with 3 temp sensors instead of 1.
(1 on cpu, 1 on battery and 1 in the dead space in between).
There is a video of a guy whi tears apart the phones and shows the difference all of this makes on the heat signature.
Lg G6, one month on. Can I walk in somewhere and buy this now? No, I can't. Lol.
.
It is a beautiful phone, too bad about the geographical butchering.
Pre-orders are live everywhere, in-store availability next week (except Verizon, which has it this week on March 30).
Mine is out for delivery right meow. From ATT.
Mine is shipped too, VZW here, just got email about 30 minutes ago.
Nice!
Yes... A little too early out of the chute for my taste. And... It still isn't available.
They're getting it out just in time for people to be distracted by the S8.
Except the S8/S8+ will likely be between $850-$1000. Samsung is also only including a 3000mha battery for the S8, a 20% downgrade over last year's S7 edge while also trying to power a bigger screen. If the 835 doesn't end up being massively more efficient the S8 could be a total joke that doesn't last a whole day (think Apple Watch v1).
We'll just have to see.
I wonder when Samsung will make a statement that specs don't matter when it comes to benchmark comparisons, like Qualcomm with the Snapdragon. Specs and stats only matter until they hurt. Lol
The 835 will definitely be more efficient, and Samsung's displays seem to get more power efficient each generation as well. I don't think you should automatically assume that the GS8 will have bad battery life.
But of course, for some people simply seeing 3300mAh > 3000mAh will help sell.
I just don't get those rounded corners on the screen. I'm not buying LG's BS excuse (somehow makes screen more durable...). They knew Samsung was making round corners and simply copied them, pushing the design out before the S8. It looks terrible in my opinion and the corners aren't even clean. A jagged mess. The phone would've looked so much better with a clean, square design. A real shame...
I don't get the corners either but I also don't buy that LG just straight up copied Samsung. The G6 was in development since before the G5 was released ... not sure when the rounded corner thing was chosen, but it seems to be something a lot of different manufacturers are lining up to do. You may have noticed the Essential phone that was teased yesterday has the same.
You make a good case. I don't think they handled it well regardless. They should at least be uniform and clean (a true curve). Anyway, I've got a preorder set to deliver on Thursday, so I'll have to see it in person to have a final opinion.
I'm glad someone else mentioned the horrific jagged curves. How are more not noticing them?
The less-than-perfect corners are definitely a thing. But I have to say it hasn't bothered me since the first day I had it. And I'm particularly OCD about a lot of things :P
It helps with shock absorption.i like the look of the rounded corners aswell..since the UX blends with it aswell.
How in the hell is LG copying LG with the rounded corners, enquiring minds want to know?
That's what all of you Samsung fanboys keep saying when #1 Samsung isn't even Samsung own design! Please look at Apple!
If you were to know anything about creating hardware for a smartphone takes close to a year and a half to two! And it sad yet funny to me how you seem to not know this yet makig accusations!
What is it with you people?
Track down a phone, read the article to make a nasty comment about a phone that you have no interest in, will never buy, and don't like is more telling than you know!
Really good piece man. It's tempting, but my G5 is still a beast. I'm holding out for a Pixel this fall.
Bro, g6 will blow the g5 out the water.
Granted there are some senarios the g5 camera can be better but ull love the g6 over g5.
V20>>>>>>>>
Still annoyed with the regional thing, but it's shaping up to be pretty darn good.
Yup, that's still upsetting that LG can make changes like that based on region. I understand it from a market research and profit perspective, and the average person won't actually be aware that they don't have the same model as everyone else, but it's just bad optics from the enthusiast and media POVs.
I still think they should've made it 64GB worldwide.
No mention of photos blurring and issues with focus. I've seen a lot of chatter on the forums about this. Was the software a different build number on your test unit than the released units people already seem to own?
Haven't had issues with blurry shots or focus. I'm on NRD90U / US99701a (this is a U.S. unlocked model.)
Cool, maybe it's a carrier version issue. Thanks for the reply.
Actually i have insight on this.
The prototype/preproduction models, the autofocus was slow and in bad light sometimes didnt fix itself.
This issue was eaily rectified however.
The preproductions dont get updates so ur kind of stuck with the issues.
I was worried about battery life, and that is the only thing keeping me from getting the G6. I am glad to see in real use the battery lasts all day. Some sites are reporting poor battery life compared to the Pixel XL and S7 Edge. I think it is time to order this baby!
I think the Nexus 5 is the best phone LG has ever made. I would not get the G6 for several reasons (weird aspect ratio, it's too big, rounded screen corners, back will scratch if looked at wrong and several other reasons). That's nice that people are enjoying it though. Hopefully they sell well so that LG can remain relevant.
All ur dissapointment is the way android is heading.
Ur preferences are stuck in the past.
You can count me in the camp that would be happy using a Nexus 5 w/ a modern screen, internals and camera. But people want more nowadays, and sticking with old designs and small phones just doesn't sell in 2017.
I actually had a chance to go hands-on with one of these at a phone retailer the other day. They had a demo unit out on the floor. From my interaction with it, it seemed pretty solid and had a good balance to it. It's definitely snappy. The screen is slightly off-putting to me because of the near complete lack of bezel. I actually like a little bit of bezel... This will be a concern for me with a lot of 2017 devices. Its also a little thicker than I anticipated. However, for the first carrier supported flagship of 2017, it will definitely appeal to some (especially with the huge carrier incentives). I think once people walk in the store and see them compared to the S8 in a month, they'll probably be more convinced by the price tag than anything... The new Samsung's will be a bit more expensive. Anyway... Definitely an upgrade from the G6 and I think this fits in nicely as a blend of size and specs, and will serve LG well.
I've been fortunate enough to have mine for almost a week already. It really is a nice phone. Battery life for me is a little bit better than the V20, performance is very smooth, and so far I've not experienced any of the focus issues being talked about in the forums. Are there areas for improvement? Of course, no phone is 'perfect', but I think LG did a great job this year. Kudos to them.
People are always going to have issues with LG regardless!
The big push for Samsung galaxy S8 all day every day on every article not even about Samsung is perplexing to me.
I don't want that phone, evidently you didn't want it, but now they'll try to tell you that you made the wrong decision with your money!
I have never lived in a time where people are so afraid of being their own person and being a little different.
Now, if you aren't the same something is wrong with you for not following the masses!
At the end of the day all smartphones have shortcomings and i'm happy to know that LG is on the right track!
I just love how these same people go to article after article about LG, keep bringing up bootlooping issues and making comments. They only thing that i can say is all phones have, had and will experience some sort of problems!
The IPhone has and we all know that Samsung has as well as others. Just like some people don't feel comfortable about this phone, i don't feel comfortable purchasing a Galaxy S8 and that's my opinion!
I don't like touchwiz or curved screen's and i definitely don't like following the masses around with the same device but i do respect those that do.
I don't know what else to say!, for it seems today you can't like what it is you like without it being a major problem, and someone trying to persuade you that what they like is better!
Well i don't need you to about a Samsung galaxy or an Apple iPhone while on a thread researching LG, Sony or any other phone prouduct of my choice.
And that's the problem today!
Everyone has an opinion and will go out of their way to voice an opinion about something that they have no interest in, will never buy and don't like, to let you know that their choice is better for you and you don't even care!
As i said before, if i want a Pixel, Samsung, IPhone or anything else i would be on those pages reading the article about them...and not here reading about LG. I just don't understand why people do this?
Stop making so much sense . . . ;-)
With what they've done with this phone, it'll be interesting to see what V30 has to offer.
Of course, the g6 being a 'phone' why would the reviewer spend once sentence on call quality??? paid shill no doubt lol
Reliability is a real factor, LG fixes that( the only way, is over time), and it will be a success. The true test is 6 months of using it. When you get burned, there's nothing any commenter can say, that has any meaning to you.
Really! People need to stop crying, let go of the BootLoop excuse already. The G6 and V20 did not suffer from this. Stop hanging on to something from 2 years ago people. Just stop. SMH
It seems to me that Android Central is all about the love of the Samsung S8 coming and the Pixels so nothing else comes close!
But here's one thing
Nothing, and i mean nothing stays on top forever!
And they will eventually be replaced by other manufacturers from China real soon!
The G4 was the worst phone I have ever owned. Literally never going to get an LG phone again and I will always tell me friends to skip anything that is LG when it comes to phones. Worst piece of technology ever. Let's wait 6 months when it starts to boot loop and when LG abandons all updates.
Why are you running around crying like a baby with a dirty diaper!
You have gone to a few articles saying the same thing sounding like a record skipping in the same spot. We get it!, you don't like it yet here you are! And then going around giving thumbs down 👎 on opinions that doesn't cater to your own is tell yet moving.
So may i suggest that you find another phone to fulfill your needs and complete your journey in life, and try not to get upset about someone else likes it!
How is LG still having issues with touch response? I remember dealing with this on the LG G4.
Does it work with Android Auto? On my 2017 Subaru Impreza, every LG phone I've connected (my V10, a G5, and a G4) don't work. Every other brand does though. Anybody else having similar issues? Car and phone system software is all up to date.
Andrew, love the look of this phone, but I've been concerned about handling it without accidental screen touches. Love the look but how have you found the handling to be?
This is exactly what I hated about my S7 Edge, and why I am not looking at the S8. I think LG made a great move with the flat screen.