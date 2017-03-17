Verizon, AT&T and Sprint kick off pre-orders for LG's latest ahead of April 7 street date.
Our favorite phone of 2017 so far is now up for pre-order on American shores. Today three of the big four carriers have started taking orders for the LG G6, meaning you can secure yours in time for the April 7 release date. All three are offering a free Google Home, courtesy of LG, if you order your G6 before April 30.
Verizon is offering the G6 for $28 per month with $0 down, or $672 if you're paying the full retail price, in black and platinum colors. Pre-orders are set to ship by March 30.
AT&T has the same two colors available for $24 per month, or $719.99 outright, with pre-orders due to ship between April 4 and 6. Get your G6 on a two-year AT&T Next deal and the carrier will hook you up with an LG Watch Sport for $49.99. (That's in addition to LG's separate promotion for a free Google Home.)
Over on Sprint, it's $29.50 monthly on a 24-month plan, or $299.99 with a 24-month contract. Full retail price is $708, and Sprint is throwing in a free 49-inch LG TV to sweeten the deal — again, on top of that free Google Home.
T-Mobile isn't taking G6 pre-orders just yet, but plans to kick off sales on April 7 along with its competitors. T-Mo's G6 will set you back $650 outright, or 24 payments of $26 after $26 down, with the same free Google Home promotion if you buy before April 30.
Meanwhile B&H Photo has the U.S. unlocked G6 (LG-US997) listed, but without a price or release date.
Picking up a G6 today? Hit the comments and let us know!
Wonder what defects this LG phone will become infamous for?
Why so negative? Couldn't be worse than the Note 7. Maybe there won't be any issues with it at all. I've never had any issues with my G5. The o ly thing I don't like about it is that it feels cheaply made in the hand.
Anyway, the next phone I buy will be the one I keep for 2 years or more simply because not only am I tired of car payments, I'm sick of having phone payments too. It's annoying. So my decision is going to depend on the S8 announcement. It needs to have something that makes up for the lack of dual cameras on the back.
Im also interested in the Note 8 but I'm not paying close to $1,000 for a phone. Not happening.
The LG G6 so far has gotten great reviews. I'm excited to see it in person and pretty sure that it's the device I'm picking up next. HTC is taking too long with their announcement. I need to get rid of this G5. Dont care for it at all. Feels like the most cheaply made device in history.
The G6 is the Government cheese handset. The only way they can or will get sales for that useless flop is giving away freebies.
And like typical fools all the low budget bargain basement group discount buyers flock to the freebies.
Guess you feel better buying an inferior product cause you need freebies from useless Google or you just like last year's tech in a glass body from 2015.
I've been their done that years ago. Enjoy inferiority with the G6 it's going nowhere in 2017.
Its just a phone that you won't be buying. Relax....its not that serious!
Should've waited for 835 honestly
Do you really think that the 835 will make any difference from the 821 in day to day usage, not one bit, you are still buying the marketing garbage from these chip manufacturers, heck my Nexus5X and Nexus 6 runs smoother than the S7 which has the 821, the S7 does not run any better than the older 805 or the 808, and battery usage is the same, not any better with the 821. This is how these manufacturers get you to go out and burn your money on the suposent latest and greatest, and I am using my Nexus5X to post this.
The S7 has the 820, not the 821. The 821 was supposedly 20-30% better at lower battery consumption that the 820.
Same ****, it's the same chip just slightly overclocked.
LMAO, you are buying the manufacturers advertising nonsense, apparently you did not read or comprehend my initial post.
May be..I haven't used a device with the SD82x but my Exynos S7 definitely gets better battery than the MXPE which used to barely make 3 hours of SOT. Again YMMV.
My ZteMaxPro runs better than your worthless Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 all day long.
Who cares.
Careful if you opt for the AT&T deal with the $50 watch. The Fine Print specifically says you MUST also sign up for a Data Plan for the watch for an extra $10/month. So in two years you would have paid $290. Seems better to just buy the watch on your own separately and stick to Wifi.
Agreed.
Tempted, but I want to see what the S8 is like first. Going to hold onto my S7 for a while.
Your S7 should be good for another 2-3 years.
Just remember t-mobile now has a $25 sim fee. You'll need to ask to have it waived, possibly several times.
It will be interesting to see what the unlocked varient will sell for
Yep, that's the only model I'm interested in.
$599 is what I'm guessing, but LG might sell it for $699+
There is no way it's 599 if the carriers range from 650 to 720... I say 649 or 699. At that price though it still may be worth it. Looks solid but don't think it's enough to get me to switch from. My pixel
I'm honestly going to just hold onto my paid off LG G4 until it dies, again. I can't justify the extra expense per month. My wife and I just paid off both of our phones with our tax refund last month. It's so nice to have that extra $60 a month in our pockets.
Good for you, you are one smart man.
I don't think I will buy a new phone yet. My Galaxy S7 is fantastic. I want my next phone to incorporate Bluetooth 5.0