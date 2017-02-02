Will there be anything left to show of the LG G6 when it's announced later this month?
The LG G6 hasn't been shy in showing itself before its official announcement later this month at MWC. We've seen how the phone will be made of metal and have very slim bezels, and we're heard that it will be water resistant and eschew modularity.
Now we're seeing a live shot of the phone from the rear, exposing its familiar dual camera setup and rear home button, while giving us an indication of how tall it will actually be. While the form factor of the 5.7-inch flagship won't stray too far from traditional handset, its will reportedly have a 2:1 (or 18:9) aspect ratio, giving the QHD screen slightly more vertical space than most Android devices.
Other than that, we can see from the photo that the (blue? black?) metal reflects a fair amount of light, and that it may be prone to some serious smudging — so stock up on microfiber cloths if you're planning on ordering one when it goes on sale, likely in early March.
What do you think of the LG G6 from what you've seen so far? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
The LG G6 looks shiny and tall in this leaked shot
As long as it doesn't bootloop, they may sell a few of them.
Looks very tall...
Really hope this 2:1 ratio of screen doesn't take off. I would rather keep the 16:9 ratio for watching movies. It looks like OEMs are just chopping off the width of the phone so it is not so difficult to hold one handed, and then making them ridiculously tall so that they can brag about the screen size.
There's a few things LG should really have in the G6.
A DAC like the one in the V20, a bigger battery to make up for not having a Snapdragon 835, and improved software.
And yes.. Something something bootloops.
None on my LG devices have ever bootlooped. It's an overused term by people it's probably never happened to
Be honest: which LG phones have you owned and how long have you owned them? People don't just complain about bootloop for entertainment, but because it's a very real, serious issue that has been happening with LG phones for too many generations!
It happened to my wife on her LG G4. It just would constantly cycle on the boot screen animations after a few seconds. Thankfully the battery is easily removable.
Same can be said for note 7 fires. It's a thing. Doesn't matter if it happened to you.
I've own g2,g3,g4,g5,v20......Only one that bootlooped was the g4.....All the rest worked perfectly.....I got a replacement g4 and never had a problem again
Looks good, but it's too bad they sealed its back.