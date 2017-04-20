The LG G6 is heading to 25 countries on April 24.

The LG G6 is launching in a host of new markets next Monday, April 24. According to The Investor, the phone will be making its debut in 24 European countries on 33 carriers early next week, including the UK, Sweden, Finland, France and Germany. LG's flagship is also hitting India on the same day, as the South Korean manufacturer sent out invites to the media for a launch event in New Delhi.

There's a lot to like about the LG G6, with the company going back to the basics and not focusing on gimmicky features. The phone features a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with an 18:9 ratio, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage (Indian units get 64GB storage), dual 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, IP68 water resistance, and a 3300mAh battery.

The phone retails for £649 ($830) in the UK, and is rumored to cost ₹53,000 ($820) in India, with LG offering pre-orders the ability to receive up to ₹7,000 ($110) in cash back. We'll know more about pricing and launch-day offers on Monday, so stay tuned.